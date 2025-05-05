'Call to Mind' returns to KUNC for Mental Health Awareness Month

Call to Mind is bringing five new hour-long specials to KUNC for May's Mental Health Awareness Month. Each hour explores emerging research and informed perspectives on vital issues along with thought-provoking interviews with top experts, the voices of people living with mental illness, and sound-rich stories from across the country. The hour-long programs are hosted by Kimberly Adams, a host and senior correspondent for APM’s Marketplace.

The series airs on Fridays beginning May 9 through June 6 on KUNC 91.5 or streaming on kunc.org.

Call to Mind explores various mental health topics, from eating disorders to the role of technology in mental health, and mental health in children and the elderly.

Here are the episode descriptions:

May 9: Beyond the Mirror: The Challenge of Eating Disorders

An estimated 29 million Americans will suffer from an eating disorder in their lifetime. These mental illnesses can be profoundly disruptive to a person’s life and psychological wellbeing. And eating disorders can be deadly. Anorexia nervosa has one of the highest mortality rates of any psychiatric condition. Eating disorders strike a wide range of people, but deep-rooted assumptions about who suffers from these diseases often complicate the road to recovery.

This special looks at eating disorders and the challenges of treatment. We’ll hear firsthand from people who have experienced these illnesses and experts who treat them.

May 16: The Aging Mind

Studies show that one in four older adults live with a mental illness, such as depression, anxiety, and substance use disorders. But many older people don’t get the help they need. And America’s aging population is expected to double by 2050.

This program explores the unique mental health challenges of older adults, and the models in place to care for them. We’ll hear from mental health providers, direct care workers, and older Americans living with mental health issues. The program explores therapeutic solutions and improved treatment systems to help older adults and their well-being.

May 23: Promise and Peril: Technology and Mental Health

Technology is ever-present in modern life, from remote work to communities on social media, from dating apps to telemedicine. We live with an ever-expanding array of online options and an ever-growing list of new questions about how healthy it is to spend so much time online with our devices. We'll hear from experts about how online communities, AI, influencers, and social media compromise one’s mental health. We also meet people whose wellbeing has been improved by new technologies.

May 30: Treating the Young Mind

The phrase “if only” is often used concerning a person’s mental health. If only we'd known they were hurting. If only they’d been diagnosed sooner. Roughly one in seven children ages 3 through 17 has a diagnosed mental or behavioral health condition. This special looks at how critical early intervention can be in caring for children’s mental health, and ways they are treated. We’ll hear from experts about the safety of medicating kids and new advances in therapy. We also explore how school often plays an enormous role in a child’s development and safety.

June 6: Silent Battles: Mental Health and Military Service

Mental illness is the leading cause of hospitalization for America’s military service members. Anxiety conditions and post-traumatic stress disorders lead the list of diagnoses. This special explores the mental health needs of people serving in the military, and of veterans. We hear about how combat and non-combat military duty can impact mental health. And we explore the unique resources and support available to service members and veterans.

