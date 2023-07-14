Suman Naishadham and Felicia Fonseca, Associated Press

A senior Interior Department official who has played a key role in negotiations over the shrinking Colorado River will leave her job next month. Tanya Trujillo tells The Associated Press that she informed the agency of her plans to resign six weeks ago and Monday will be her last day. She has served as assistant secretary for water and science since 2021. She oversees the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and has been involved in talks between the federal government, seven states, Native American tribes and Mexico over how to reduce the reliance on the Colorado River.