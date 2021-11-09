© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are having sporadic service interruptions to our broadcast and stream due to equipment upgrades.
Our 96.7 translator is also temporarily off the air — we are working diligently to restore the signal as soon as possible.

Labor Shortage