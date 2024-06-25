Voter Voices

-
KUNC News looked at responses from more than 5,000 Colorado voters and found the vast majority have serious concerns about the state of democracy and distrust in the election system. In collaboration with student reporters from Front Range Community College, KUNC talked to those voters as well as Coloradans who are considering sitting out this election cycle.
KUNC News looked at responses from more than 5,000 Colorado voters, and many of them listed climate change as their most pressing concern. Meanwhile, unlike other issues, the environment concerns are not as partisan as they once were.