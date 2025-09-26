Megan Verlee is an editor with Colorado Public Radio. She joined CPR in 2008 and has worked as a general assignment reporter and legislative reporter.

Verlee joined Colorado Public Radio in the spring of 2008, just in time to report on Colorado's important role in the presidential election. As the station's general assignment reporter, she covered everything from conservation programs on the eastern plains to natural gas development on the Western Slope.

Before coming to CPR, Verlee spent several years reporting for public radio station WHQR in Wilmington, North Carolina. She got her professional start at NPR, editing and producing for "Morning Edition" and "Talk of the Nation." Her work has appeared on numerous national radio programs and in several magazines.