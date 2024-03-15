Thomas Peipert and Colleen Slevin, Associated Press
Thousands in Colorado were without power as authorities closed highways and schools during a winter storm that pummeled the Denver area and threatened to drop another half foot there. The severe weather on Thursday and continuing into Friday morning shut down a stretch of Interstate 70, the state's main east-west highway, in the mountains for much of the day, stranding some drivers for hours, mainly because of trucks that got stuck in the snow.