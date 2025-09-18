© 2025
Tony Gorman

Tony Gorman joined CPR News in 2022 as an afternoon general assignment reporter. In 2023, he took on a new beat focusing on criminal justice issues.

Gorman came to CPR with over 15 years of experience in public media and print. He gained most of his professional experience at community-licensed stations throughout rural Alaska. Gorman has also worked for WABE in Atlanta and Delaware Public Media.