Colorado School Districts Begin Phasing Students Back Into Classrooms

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed teachers will be among the second group to receive COVID-19 vaccines in phase one of the state's distribution plan. That process is likely to begin in late February or early March. Until then, districts have created their own phased opening plans to bring students back for hybrid or full in-person learning options.

KUNC has compiled a list of Colorado school districts' evolving plans for next semester.

Aspen Schools

Semester start date: Jan. 4

Reopening plans: Pre-K through 6th grade will start in-person. 7th through 12th grade will be remote though Jan. 26, and then return to in-person learning.

Boulder Valley School District

Semester start date: Jan. 5

Reopening plans: Pre-K through 5th grade will start in-person. Middle and high school will be hybrid, with two days of in-person classes per week by Jan. 19.

Denver Public Schools

Semester start date: Jan. 5

Reopening plans: Elementary schools will be in-person. 6th through 12th grades hybrid until COVID-19 cases decline.

Greeley Evans District 6

Semester start date: Jan. 6

Reopening plans: Remote classes until Jan. 11, then pre-K through 2nd grade will meet in-person. Starting Jan. 19, grades 3-8 will meet in-person and high schools will begin hybrid courses.

District 27J (Brighton)

Semester start date: Jan. 5

Reopening plans: All in-person classes starting Jan. 12

Estes Park Schools

Semester start date: Jan. 5

Reopening plans: All grades remote until Jan. 19, then pre-K through 8th grade will be in person. 9th through 12th grade in-person starting Jan. 25.

Poudre School District (Fort Collins)

Semester start date: Jan. 5

Reopening plans: Pre-K will start hybrid with remote learning for K-12 through Jan. 25. Then pre-K through 5th grade return to in-person and 6th-12th grade move to hybrid classes. As of Feb. 8 everyone will be in-person.

Thompson School District (Loveland)

Semester start date: Jan. 5

Reopening plans: Pre-K through 5th grade start in-person. 6th through 8th grade hybrid starting Jan. 19. 9th through 12th grade hybrid starting Jan. 25.