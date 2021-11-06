© 2021
How the House passed the $1 trillion infrastructure plan

By Kelsey Snell
Published November 6, 2021 at 3:17 PM MDT

The House of Representatives passed a trillion dollar infrastructure bill Friday, delivering President Biden a major legislative victory after months of negotiation with his own party.

Kelsey Snell
Kelsey Snell is a Congressional correspondent for NPR. She has covered Congress since 2010 for outlets including The Washington Post, Politico and National Journal. She has covered elections and Congress with a reporting specialty in budget, tax and economic policy. She has a graduate degree in journalism from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill. and an undergraduate degree in political science from DePaul University in Chicago.
