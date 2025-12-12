Colorado's gas prices among cheapest in the country ahead of holiday travel

You may have noticed that quite a few gas stations across the Front Range and the Denver metropolitan area have prices dipping just below the $2.00 range.

AAA reports gas prices have reached a four-year low nationally, with an average of $2.99 a gallon. Since then, several have dropped to within the $1-and-change range. That makes for the second cheapest and affordable gas in the country.

Matt McClain with "Gas Buddy" said the reason for this is Suncor's refinery in Commerce City is buying cheap Canadian oil, which has allowed drivers to save money at the pump.

"You are starting to see a few stations kinda inch back up," he said. "But you can still find stations that are relatively, we'll call them cheap prices and we're going to be seeing that really over the next several days into early next week."

The drop in those prices can be found at such convenience stores off the highway or in rural towns. Buc-ee’s, Murphy Drive, QuikTrip, Sinclair and Maverik are several that have seen reductions.

The average price for a regular gallon of gas currently sits at $2.52.

McClain added that motorists who have special discounts and rewards with certain retailers can also save additional money if they fulfill that particular station's conditions.

"That's across the board," McClain said. "It doesn't matter if it's diesel, premium, regular unleaded; it just simply doesn't matter. So that's the plus part about all of this. There's really, in this day and age, no excuse for paying the actual price that you see on the sign out by the road."

McClain, however, believes these low prices will likely go up before Christmas, but not by much.

"I don't expect the national or even the Colorado average to go up as much from where we are right now," he said.