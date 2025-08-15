Trump administration to crack down on wind farm developers for eagle deaths

The Trump administration is cracking down on wind energy development. That includes wind farms where turbine blades have been found to kill eagles.

It’s the latest move that could curb growth of the renewable energy sector, though it is backed by some research.

Researchers are especially worried about the golden eagle population, which is estimated to be about 30,000 birds nationwide. Brown with golden feathers, the golden eagle population is about one-tenth that of the bald eagle, known to be a conservation success.

Teton Raptor Center The Teton Raptor Center's Bryan Bedrosian releases a golden eagle back into the air. Wyoming is a key area for nesting golden eagles in the West and has important migration corridors for birds that spend the breeding season in Canada and Alaska.

A study released earlier this year led by New Mexico State University researchers estimates the number of golden eagles colliding with turbine blades to have more than doubled over 11 years. The study finds that mortality counts increased from an estimated 110 deaths in 2013 to 270 in 2024.

“It's not the leading source of mortality, but it is one of the things we're looking at,” said Brian Bedrosian, conservation director at the Teton Raptor Center in Jackson, Wyo.

He said cars and humans kill more eagles. But wind farms are still a real threat to the species — and are often used in political debates.

“Eagles are often the species that get weaponized in that conversation,” Bedrosian said. “But it detracts from the real conservation needs that the species has, and really all of our birds have, in North America right now with declines that we're seeing across all bird species.”

The Trump administration has already been slowing wind development on federal land by requiring all projects be personally approved by the secretary of the interior and other means . Now, the administration says it’s upping enforcement of the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, which prohibits killing the birds without a permit.

Wind energy developers often have permits allowing them to incidentally kill, or “take,” a certain number of bald and golden eagles, as long as they take other conservation actions to balance this out. Bedrosian said these companies have to save 1.1 eagle for every one expected to die.

Companies and researchers are exploring painting wind turbine blades black so birds can see them better, or using AI-powered identification technology to stop turbines when birds are near.

Bedrosian also said companies create safety features to help protect eagles off of their wind farms, like retrofitting power poles to reduce the risk of electrocution.

“ It is a way for us to provide conservation actions for these birds,” he said.

Courtesy of Jona Whitesides / PacifiCorp A turbine with one blade painted black at a wind farm near Glenrock, Wyo.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will now be tasked with determining whether wind projects have complied with all reporting requirements around incidental take and whether this system is compatible with the intent of the Protection Act.

Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum recently wrote on X that the administration wants to ensure “our national bird isn’t sacrificed for unreliable wind facilities.”

