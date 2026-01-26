Auto Insurance rates rising again--but not as much as previous years

Drivers shouldn’t expect much relief on their auto insurance rates this year. But, while they’re set to increase, rates won’t rise as significantly as in previous years.

In Mountain West states, it’s a mixed bag. While Wyoming has some of the lowest rates in the country, Nevada is the most expensive state for full auto coverage.



Mountain West States - Average Cost of Auto Insurance in 2026 Rank State Avg. monthly rate for full coverage % from national avg. 1 Nevada $335 61% 7 Colorado $272 31% 12 Arizona $236 14% 16 Utah $224 8% 23 New Mexico $212 2% 24 Montana $211 1% National Average $208 0% *Data from LendingTree

Still, auto Insurance rates have risen every year since 2022. Rob Bhatt, an insurance analyst with Lending Tree, crunched the auto insurance data for 2026. He says rate hikes aren’t as dramatic as the past four years, suggesting there could be bargains for some drivers.

“And usually when rates stabilize, or after rates stabilize, you start to see companies start lowering their rates to gain market share. And they’ll start competing for your business.” Bhatt said after an increase of 17% in 2024, increases began falling, and rates this year are expected to rise just 1%. Except in states like Nevada.

Bhatt said urban drivers can expect to see the highest rates.

“It costs more to insure people in urban areas because there are higher crash rates, higher crime, higher car theft in these areas and um, the cost of repairs is also expensive."

The national average for full coverage is $208 a month, according to Lending Tree , but the cost of insurance in Mountain West states varies.

Bhatt advised drivers to shop around as a carrier's rates can change significantly.

