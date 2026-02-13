The Trump Administration is rescinding a key environmental provision

The Trump Administration’s rescinding of the policy known as the “Endangerment Finding” is drawing criticism from environmental and public health groups. It is a move that will likely face legal battles.

The administration is calling the rescission “the largest deregulatory action in American history” – a move it says will save trillions of dollars in red tape.

The endangerment finding established in 2009, has set the foundation for establishing regulations on climate pollution from coal and gas-fired power plants , car and truck exhaust , and methane from the oil and gas industry .

But critics say the move will gut a critical provision in federal environmental law and leave Americans facing risks from the harmful pollutants that emanate from industries, power plants, and vehicles.

Melissa Ramos, Senior Manager of the American Lung Association’s Public Policy division says, for instance, urban areas in some Mountain West states would face significantly less federal pressure to address longstanding problems.

“We’re seeing emissions from cars and trucks as well as extreme heat–that’s all driving up ozone pollution while prolonged drought and catastrophic wildfires are also contributing to particle pollution,” she said.

Ramos says these policies have a direct impact on the health and well-being of real people.

“Our exposure to unhealthy air can make it difficult to breathe,” she said. “It can increase our risk of respiratory infections, like pneumonia. It can also be dangerous for people with existing lung diseases like asthma or lung cancer.”

Ramos said in Nevada, “93% of its residents live in a county with one failing air quality grade.” Hot cities like Las Vegas and Phoenix often experience poor air quality during summer months. Even more northern cities like Denver also have ozone issues.

The lung association and a growing list of health and environmental groups say they will fight the rescission in court.

President Trump signed an executive order on the first day of his second term, directing the EPA to submit recommendations “on the legality and continuing applicability” of the endangerment finding.

Such environmental repeals are mentioned in Heritage Foundation's Project 2025 , a conservative blueprint plan.

The move is expected to set off legal challenges.

