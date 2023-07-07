Free admission and car show kick off 'Desert Rider: Dreaming in Motion' exhibit at Denver Art Museum

A new exhibit opens Sunday at the Denver Art Museum , featuring the artistic and cultural significance of lowriders, skateboards and other stylized modes of transportation in the American Southwest. Admission is free on Sunday, and a car show will also kick off the exhibit.

The curator of Desert Rider: Dreaming in Motion , Victoria Lyall, joined us.

Lyall told KUNC that DAM is the second venue for the show. It originated at the Phoenix Art Museum in Arizona.

“We’ve had a very vibrant lowrider community (in Denver) for three decades," Lyall said. "Downtown Denver Skate Park is one of the largest community skate parks in the country. So it just seemed like this project would be perfect for our city.”

Personalized skateboards and lowriders already have a lot of visual appeal in and of themselves. But the culture around them translates into an art exhibition in many ways. Pieces include car hoods that have been redecorated and repurposed, skateboards, photographs and murals. There is also a sculpture by Luis Jiménez — the artist who created Blucifer, the iconic statue at Denver International Airport.

“The show explores how different artists have used these vehicles — be it lowriders, skateboards, horses - as a mode of self-expression, Lyall said. “These objects, customized by their owners, really reflect a sense of self, culture and community empowerment for many of them. It's an aspirational object that can be decorated to express the owner's sense of who they are.”

In addition to free admission, Sunday’s event will feature the Show and Shine car show. Car clubs will display their lowriders for the public.

The Desert Rider exhibit will be on display until Sept. 24. Tickets can be purchased through the museum online.