Beau Baker, Mountain West News Bureau
Beau grew up listening to public radio on the Palouse. He is a former host, reporter, producer and engineer for Montana Public Radio in Missoula. As a reporter, he is interested in stories that address issues and perspectives unique to living in the West.
When not on the air, he is on a bicycle, eating or on the hunt for LPs.
-
Allegations of negligence are part of a $270 million wrongful death claim against the National Park Service after an accident in Utah’s Arches National Park earlier this year.
-
The news of a promising COVID-19 vaccine from pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and the German company BioNTech is generating optimism this week. But in the...
-
The U.S. is now officially out of the Paris climate accord. Climate policy is mixed around the Mountain West, but many states are seeing action and a transition to renewable energy regardless of federal leadership.
-
President Donald Trump is finding ways to continue reaching voters in Nevada through rallies, even as COVID-19 cases climb and state restrictions limit crowds.
-
Legal challenges and accusations of fraud are just a couple of the issues seeding doubt about a clear winner in the presidential race on Election Day.
-
As Election Day approaches, some states in the Mountain West are preparing for potential voter intimidation and violence following rhetoric from President Donald Trump.
-
The sugar beet harvest is underway across the Mountain West. It’s a big industry that depends on accurate weather forecasts and a reliable workforce – both impacted by COVID-19.
-
Drought, wildfire and record-breaking heat are all part of the current climate landscape in the Mountain West. It’s a triple whammy that’s expected to continue into the coming months.
-
Amid the economic downturn, Idaho and Utah have some of the lowest unemployment rates in the country.
-
A recent report card on climate change education in public middle and high schools across the U.S. ranked Wyoming at the top of the class with a solid A. The rest of the Mountain West was mixed.