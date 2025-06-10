© 2025
Colorado’s theatre programs are declining. Will career and technical education be the second act?

KUNC | By Emma VandenEinde
Published June 10, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
A high school boy wearing a tan-colored tee shirt and a white baseball cap points to a black box on a table. It has a camera on top, and inside the box are cords and other technical equipment. Next to him is a man in a navy tee shirt with brown hair leaning down and fixing something inside the box. They're inside a wooden shack. To the right of them is a window with metal fencing in front of it.
Emma VandenEinde
/
KUNC
Sophomore Cade Prather (left), points to the graphics system and gets instruction from teacher JD Jacob (right) on how to use it on May 5, 2025, in Loveland, Colo. They're working on producing a sports broadcast for the baseball game at Mountain View High School.

At Mountain View High School’s outdoor fields in Loveland, the baseball team isn’t the only group preparing for the game this afternoon.

“I don't know if we're gonna be ready for first pitch, but we'll see,” JD Jacob, a teacher at Mountain View, said. “Better late than never, right?”

Today, he’s helping students unpack cameras, set up equipment and pilot one of their first-ever sports broadcasts. Some students take to the stands, keeping track of runs, outs, and who’s on base. Others, like freshman Levi Freitag, are inside the small, wooden press box in front of a camera doing play-by-play.

“Today is a great day to do some baseball. Don't you think so?” he said to his co-anchor. “Looks like #33 is coming up to pitch. Let's see what happens.”

A girl with short brown hair, orange dinosaur earrings and a long sleeve gray shirt leans down. Her back is to the viewer. Next to her is a boy with brown hair wearing a light grey tee shirt and black pants. He is reaching into a camera bag. Behind them is a black tripod standing up, and behind that is a baseball diamond.
Emma VandenEinde
/
KUNC
Freshman Levi Freitag (right) helps another student take out cameras, tripods, and other equipment for their sports broadcast. The students have only made a few practice broadcasts, but in the fall, they'll be able to cover football and girls' volleyball as part of Jacob's sports broadcasting class.

This is all new for Jacob. His main job is teaching theatre – not sports broadcasting.

“I'm an amateur too,” he said as he works on the camera software. “I learned how to do this on YouTube about six months ago.”

Jacob’s launching this brand new course in order to qualify for career and technical education dollars from the state and federal government. CTE generally supports education and skill attainment in careers like business or engineering. It’s the “new STEM,” Jacob said.

A boy with brown hair wearing a light grey tee shirt and black headphones over his ears leans up against a black box and stares out a window. Next to him is a girl in a baseball cap, a bright blue hoodie, and blonde hair in a ponytail, seated. They're inside a wooden shack watching out the window, which is obstructed in part by metal fencing.
Emma VandenEinde
/
KUNC
Levi Freitag (left) stands next to his co-anchor watching the baseball game at Mountain View High School. He's calling play-by-play for their sports broadcast.

Here at Mountain View, Jacob wants to use CTE to prepare his students for careers in technical theatre, so they learn skills like set design and sound mixing.

He got his official endorsement two years ago from the Department of Education. Now he’s working on adding the necessary classes – sports broadcasting would be part of that – to make the program official.

“I jumped at the chance to connect my students to extra funds, to get them extra opportunit(ies), because that's really what it's all about,” Jacob said.

It wasn’t a perfect broadcast – there were a few camera issues and the anchors are still learning the ropes. But Prather said it was not only a fun learning opportunity, but a practical one. He wants to go into a more technical career.

A high school boy sits in front of a table wearing a tan-colored tee shirt, a white baseball hat on backwards, and black headphones on top of his head. He's looking at a video screen that shows a camera angle of the baseball diamond. His hand is on top of a button control panel with numbers that controls which camera angle he wants to show. In front of him is another screen with more technical camera information on it.
Emma VandenEinde
/
KUNC
Cade Prather selects the next camera angle for the sports broadcast recording using the buttons in front of him. He likes this hands-on training he's getting in high school, since the career he's considering in the future involves working with this kind of technology.

“I actually got to work with the things I'll be using for my future career,” Prather said. “It’s extremely nice to have this integrated within our school experience, instead of having to leave and go pay money to do it somewhere else.”

Mountain View High School, which is part of the Thompson School District, is an arts-focused school. But, like many districts, budgets are tight. Jacob said his school is very supportive of the arts, but funding doesn’t always go directly to his theatre program.

“They support us in other ways, other than financially, because money is tight everywhere in public education,” he said. “We've been given a lot of recognition, which is great. Recognition doesn't buy microphones.”

As Jacob builds this curriculum from the ground up, he has to actively recruit students for an elective spot in their busy schedules. His school requires him to get 20 students in order to teach them. But if students are already taking band or choir, for instance, they may not have the space.

“It's kind of like a fight for your continued necessity every single year,” he said. “If I get tired of recruiting and kids stop signing up for theater, eventually, the school won't be able to justify my continued employment here.”

Students wearing fancy clothes look to the right. They are seated in a dark auditorium in a row of chairs.
Jennifer Coombes
/
KUNC
Izzy Aldrich watches as students receive recognition for their achievements in school productions at Mountain View High School's drama awards on May 19th, 2025, in Loveland, Colo. The ceremony honored seniors and announced the fall play and spring musical.

But CTE is changing the game for Jacob. Not only could his school receive funding for teaching these theatre-based classes, but students could gain the skills they need to make the arts their full-time gig after graduation.

“The fact that Colorado is saying we value theatrical design and technology as a pathway of career is a really good thing for arts teachers,” he said.

Access to arts education varies across the state. Teachers and individual schools report that some students have less instruction per week. Some districts have reduced staffing. Others have cut programs altogether. The Colorado Department of Education lacks comprehensive data on arts offerings in schools.

A girl with curly brown hair gestures to the right and smiles on a stage. She's wearing a black heels and a black dress embroidered with colorful, pink flowers on the straps, chest and edge of the skirt. She's also holding a microphone.
Jennifer Coombes
/
KUNC
Senior Holley Winbourn performs "How 'Bout A Dance" from Bonnie & Clyde as the opening to the Mountain View High School Drama Awards night. Other students performed other Broadway numbers like "Being Alive" from Company and "Evermore" from Beauty and the Beast.

Think 360 Arts For Learning, a state education nonprofit, found that in 2024, the amount of credentialed arts teachers declined by 5%, or around 150 fewer teachers, from the previous year.

Dramatic Arts, or theatre, had the steepest decline in credentialed teachers. Additionally, of the 187 school districts in Colorado, 164 of them had no certified Dramatic Arts teachers. That’s nearly 90%.

“The days of a comprehensive high school having four or five art teachers…that’s an antiquated existence,” Andy Stevens, the director of career and college readiness for the Thompson School District, said.

Stevens said students are prioritizing their time differently. They want off-hours so they can work a job in the afternoon. They want study halls to keep up with schoolwork during the day so they can make sports practice in the afternoon. And they need their core credits to graduate.

A man with brown hair and glasses wearing a black blazer and pants hugs a girl wearing a black dress with embroidered pink flowers on it. The girl is to the right of him. She is smiling and holding a bouquet of yellow flowers in her left hand. To the left of them is a wooden podium with a microphone on a mic stand.
Jennifer Coombes
/
KUNC
Senior Holley Winbourn (right) receives flowers and a hug from theatre teacher JD Jacob (right) as she received his Theatre Student of the Year award. It goes to the student that contributes the most to the theatre program over the course of a season. Jacob said he would really miss his seniors this year.

He believes CTE will help keep these arts classes alive, as long as they are tied to a technical skill. While funds have been available for decades, CTE dollars must be used to train students for well-paying, in-demand jobs in Colorado. Stevens said most kinds of fine arts are not seen this way.

“The state of Colorado views those as hobbies, not careers,” he said. “Most people are not going to make a living performing. They're going to make a living as a sound engineer.”

But CTE’s use for arts-related careers is slowly growing. Currently, more than 160 high schools across the state host arts-related CTE programs, according to Colorado Community College System data, which manages CTE for the state. It’s the second-most-popular career cluster in Colorado – around 24,000 students. Around 40 districts – including Brighton, Poudre and Jefferson County – have technical theatre programs.

The origins of Jacob’s tech theatre program at Mountain View High School in Loveland have already impacted Kajsa Oresjo. The senior has co-directed some of the school’s productions and took a few of Jacob’s classes.

“I feel almost less like a student learning something, and more like I'm actually helping us put on all these productions and stuff,” she said.

Now, Oresjo plans to study theatre design at the University of Northern Colorado. Her parents were supportive, but asked her to research what she’d make as a theatre technician. Oresjo feels prepared, but she’s bummed that the full CTE program wasn’t available to her in high school.

A girl with wavy, brown hair and glasses wearing a black button-up shirt and pants with a flowery tie smiles while sitting at an office chair. She is in front of a wooden desk which has a lighting control panel with several black buttons on it. To the left and right of the control panel are computer monitors. The desk faces a opening that looks out onto an auditorium with seats and a stage.
Jennifer Coombes
/
KUNC
Senior Kajsa Oresjo is studying theatre design and technology at the University of Northern Colorado in the fall after enjoying it so much in high school. She said she's always been interested in how things worked and she enjoyed lighting design.

“I think if I had the opportunity to know a little bit more about every single area and have some of those certifications as I was leaving, I might be more inclined to maybe wait on the four year education and instead just start working,” she said.

Oresjo believes Jacob’s future technical classes will set students up well, no matter if they choose theatre or not.

“Actors, without technicians, are just people who can sing and dance and act and stuff,” she said. “But technicians, if there’s no theater, they're just people with a lot of marketable skills…there's so many more opportunities than you think there are.”

Jacob will soon apply for state approval of his full CTE program. When his sports broadcasting program launches in the fall, his students will be covering football and girl’s volleyball.
Emma VandenEinde
I'm the General Assignment Reporter and Back-Up Host for KUNC, here to keep you up-to-date on news in Northern Colorado — whether I'm out in the field or sitting in the host chair. From city climate policies, to businesses closing, to the creativity of Indigenous people, I'll research what is happening in your backyard and share those stories with you as you go about your day.
