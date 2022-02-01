© 2022
Health
coronavirus_in_colorado.png
Coronavirus In Colorado
KUNC is here to keep you up-to-date on the news about COVID-19 — the disease caused by the novel coronavirus — Colorado's response to its spread in our state and its impact on Coloradans.

Denver ending indoor mask mandate as surge declines

KUNC | By Associated Press
Published February 1, 2022 at 1:04 PM MST
Signs posted in a glass doorway. The one in the center says "ATTENTION FACE MASKS REQUIRED" with a drawing of a mask over a person's face.
David Zalubowski
/
AP
A sign advises members of the YMCA of the Denver County requirement that went into effect Nov. 24, 2021 to wear a face covering in all public indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status in Denver. Mayor Michael Hancock announced Monday that people will no longer have to wear masks or show proof of vaccination starting Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

Denver will end its citywide mask mandate for businesses and indoor public places this week as the surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant declines.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced Monday that people will no longer have to wear masks or show proof of vaccination starting Friday. However, he said the pandemic remains a public health emergency and face coverings will still be required for the foreseeable future in places like schools and day care facilities, and on public transportation, The Denver Post reported.

“This virus is something we’re going to have to manage and learn to live with," he said.

Masks have been required in indoor public places in most of the Denver area since late November, initially because of a rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant. Denver extended its mandate following the emergence of the omicron variant.

A few hours after Denver's announcement, health officials in neighboring Adams and Arapahoe counties voted to lift their mask mandate but also decided to end mandatory masking in schools.

Beyond the Denver area, Summit County ended its mask mandate last week. The rule was enacted in December in an attempt to control the surge in virus cases as seasonal visitors flocked to its ski resorts.

