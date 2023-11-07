© 2023
NPR for Northern Colorado
A new state law aims to catch kids in crisis before they've 'fallen through the cracks'

KUNC | By In The NoCo
Published November 7, 2023
Seventyfour
/
Adobe Stock
Schools across the state will be able to provide mental health screenings as a result of a new state law. But questions linger, like how to get kids the help they need after those screenings and if the screenings actually work.

Young people in Colorado continue to struggle with their mental health. KUNC senior editor and reporter Leigh Paterson has helped us to understand the complexities of this problem. She joins In The NoCo to discuss some of her recent reporting, which looks at a new law that will provide statewide mental health screenings for kids. She tells us how this effort holds promise — and why some experts remain skeptical. And, she takes us to Glenwood Springs High School, where the school has already spearheaded its own mental health screenings and services.

Meanwhile, Election Day is here and that means voters are hitting the polls and KUNC reporters are on the move. We’re watching the races and speaking with voters as they cast their ballots. In the coming days, we’ll be hearing from Northern Coloradans about what matters to them this election. We’ll also sit down with our statehouse reporter Lucas Brady Woods to make sense of the results later in the week.
In The NoCo Mental HealthStudentsColorado LegislatureSchool-Based Mental Health ProvidersYouth Suicide
