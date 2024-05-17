Take a ride and explore the history of the Fort Collins Trolley

When the weather warms up in Northern Colorado, it signals the return of a much-loved summer pastime. The Fort Collins Trolley is back on weekends and holidays — and celebrating 40 years since the restored trolley began once again to take passengers on a leisurely journey along Mountain Avenue into Old Town.

In The NoCo host Erin O'Toole hopped on board to learn some of the trolley's fascinating and often quirky history.

Courtesy of the Fort Collins Municipal Railway Society Trolley cars at an intersection in downtown Fort Collins, taken around 1950.

The electric streetcars were once a common sight in the streets of Fort Collins, at least until the late 1940s and early 1950s, as car ownership rose and fewer people relied on public transportation.

Courtesy of the Fort Collins Municipal Railway Society Fort Collins Trolley Car 21 sat abandoned in Library Park for many years before a group of volunteers restored it. In 1984, the city of Fort Collins brought back trolley service on newly restored tracks from City Park along Mountain Avenue. It now runs weekends and holidays through the summer.

In the late 1970s, a group of volunteers who wanted to bring the trolley back began working to restore an aged, dilapidated car, and to reinstall the track. But the plan was nearly derailed by a group of residents who were not on board with the idea.

"There was a small group of people on Mountain Avenue that were really afraid of having the trolley run again," said volunteer conductor Kevin Mabry. "They were worried about that it was all of a sudden going to turn Mountain Avenue into a Disneyland-like theme park. And they were worried about people on the trolley peering into their houses."

Courtesy of the Fort Collins Municipal Railway Society A group of people protesting against the restoration of the Fort Collins trolley service in 1984. Some people were afraid bringing back the trolley would create too much noise and an unwelcome theme park-like atmosphere along Mountain Ave.

Some protesters were also worried about the more than 70 trees that had been planted while the trolley was inactive — trees that would need to be moved to reinstall the tracks.

"In the end, those were all moved by volunteer labor," said Kathy Mabry, a volunteer depot agent for the trolley. "I think it was 77 trees moved, and only one didn't make it."

Courtesy of the Fort Collins Municipal Railway Society Volunteers work to reinstall the trolley tracks along Mountain Avenue around 1980.

The Fort Collins trolley has its share of quirky tales that make up its history... like the day a bear got on and rode to City Park.

"The motorman was opening the doors to let the passengers on, and was a little surprised when the first passenger got on - followed by a trained bear," recalled Kathy Mabry. "And the bear took its seat. I believe they paid full fare for it."

Then there was the time in 1924 when the original train depot fell victim to the longstanding CU-CSU football rivalry, when it was allegedly set on fire by rowdy CU students. The University of Colorado apologized and paid for a new one to be built, which then languished in a horse pasture when the trolley service went away around 1951.

You can learn more about the trolley's history and find schedule and fare information here.

Erin O'Toole / KUNC Kathy and Kevin Mabry, pictured on April 26, 2024, are both volunteers with the Fort Collins trolley. As a conductor, Kevin assists riders with boarding and shares history about the trolley and the neighborhood. He and his wife Kathy, who serves as a depot agent, co-authored "Birney, the Streetcar," a children's book about the trolley.

Thanks to depot agent Kathy Mabry and conductor Kevin Mabry for sharing their stories. They co-authored and illustrated a children's book about the trolley (available at the depot). And a huge thank you to motorman Bethany O'Brien for sharing both her historical knowledge and her expert driving skills!

