Drought-tolerant yards are beautiful, practical and good for wildlife. Here's how to get started

There’s nothing like 90 degree heat on Colorado’s Front Range to make a homeowner look at their yard and think about making some changes.

The Denver Metro area typically sees over 40 days each summer when the temperature hits at least 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Those hot, dry days can devastate your yard — and make you wish you had a more resilient lawn.

Allisa Linfield, a horticulturist with the Colorado State University Extension, researches the science behind creating a more drought tolerant yard. She said the first thing to keep in mind: Take small steps.

Pause, observe, plan

Before digging in the dirt, take a step back and look at your yard. Take note of sections that look healthy, as well as any areas that may need a facelift.

Ask yourself:

Where does the sun hit your yard?

Which parts of the yard tend to be cooler? Warmer?

Are there parts of your yard that currently appear to be an eyesore?

Then, set goals. Different gardeners have different priorities. Some people want to save money on utilities by going drought-tolerant while others hope to support local wildlife or reduce the need for regular yard maintenance.

“Understanding your goals are going to help you figure out where to get started,” Linfield said.

Face the edge

Once you’ve set out with some objectives, it’s time to get to work. But where to start? Turns out, the yard’s edge is often the best place to begin. Once you’ve eyed the perimeter, narrow down to a certain spot that’s particularly needy. Perhaps a patch near the sidewalk could use some love, or an area around your fence is looking unhappy.

“Looking at small spaces in your landscape and converting small chunks or islands at a time might be more advantageous,” Linfield said.

Once you’ve found a problem spot, take action. For instance, plant some drought tolerant shrubs that could add beauty to your landscape and help lower your water bill.

They may also be a boon for local wildlife. Linfield called shrubs in particular a “habitat hero” for birds. Birds aren’t just hanging around the yard looking for bird seed to munch on, Linfield said — they may also be on the hunt for caterpillars to feed their baby birds.

“A lot of our native shrubs are host plants to very important species of moths and butterflies that lay their eggs on these shrubs,” Linfield said. “Those eventually become larvae or caterpillars, which our bird species will feed to their young.”

If you need to be sold any further, keep in mind: Shrubs also offer ideal hiding locations for birds and other small animals.

Create focal points

Now that you’ve cleaned up the high-need areas of your yard it’s time to move on to the celebrity-status patches. These areas, called “focal points,” offer the chance to make some bigger changes.

If some parts of your yard tend to receive significant amounts of moisture from rain or water trickling down a slope, the plant life you choose could make an impact.

“Look at installing some plants that are going to kind of slow down storm water as it goes from your landscape into the drain system,” Linfield said.

For drier areas of the yard, consider a desert aesthetic.

“That could be cacti, that could be yucca,” Linfield said. “There's a lot of other herbaceous plants – so those would be leafy plants – that add great texture to your landscape.”

‘Turf’ choices

Tall grasses provide decoration along a fence line in a north Longmont neighborhood on Thursday, June 27, 2024. It is important to be strategic about plant placements, making decisions based on the amounts of sunlight and moisture present in different parts of a landscape, among other factors.

For some, the toughest sell when reshaping a yard is the lawn overhaul. The draw of a lush green carpet might make you wary of swapping it out for other options, but Linfield said not to write it off just yet. There are a variety of drought-tolerant grasses that serve as decent replacements, though they may not tolerate traffic or dog urine as well as the popular (and much less water-efficient) Kentucky bluegrass.

Some drought-tolerant turf options include:

As always, be sure to measure your expectations. That's especially true in the spring, when your neighbor's more traditional lawn might look lush a few weeks earlier than yours.

“If you start making some of those conversions, just know that it's going to take a little bit longer for those grasses to fill in and to green up,” Linfield advised.

