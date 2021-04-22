KUNC Newsroom And Former CEO Receive Honors From The Colorado Broadcasters Association

The KUNC newsroom received two awards from Colorado Broadcasters Association during their annual contest for 2020.

KUNC reporter Scott Franz took top honors in the Best News Feature, Report or Series category for a feature on West Slope residents feeling the pinch of high health insurance costs. Reporter Luke Runyon received a certificate of merit in the same category for his story looking at the impacts on water quality after last year's devastating fires.

Read and listen to the stories here:

Environment For The West's Drinking Water, Wildfire Concerns Linger Long After Smoke Clears For many communities in the West, the water that flows out of kitchen faucets and bathroom showerheads starts high up in the mountains, as snowpack tucked under canopies of spruce and pine trees. This summer’s record-breaking wildfires have reduced some of those headwater forests to burnt trees and heaps of ash. Listen • 5:01

Former KUNC CEO and President Neil Best also received the Harry W. Hoth Public Service Award. It was named after Colorado Springs radio and television veteran broadcaster — and former CBA President — Harry W. Hoth on the occasion of his 50th year in broadcasting. The award honors a Colorado broadcaster who sustains public service to their community, state and nation.

Best retired from KUNC on April 2 after nearly 48 years with KUNC.