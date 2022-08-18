KUNC Presents 1A - Remaking America

Jenn White was joined by three panelists:

Rep. Joe Neguse

Democratic Congressman Joe Neguse has represented Colorado’s 2nd District in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2018. He serves as a member of the House Judiciary Committee, the House Natural Resources Committee, and the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis. Rep. Neguse and his wife Andrea live in Lafayette.

Dr. Katie Dickinson, PhD

Dickinson is an Assistant Professor of Environmental and Occupational Health in the Colorado School of Public Health. Her research examines human behaviors and decision making in the face of environmental risks, and she has studied wildfire mitigation behavior in the ‘wildland urban interface.’ She’s currently helping to lead the Marshall Fire Unified Survey Research Team to learn more from residents about how to better respond to disasters like the Marshall Fire. Her family lives in Louisville, where her husband is a city council member.

Rod Moraga

Rod has been working in natural resource management for over 30 years. He is currently employed by Precisely, where he provides wildfire modeling and analysis. He’s also on the frontlines of firefighting as a member of local, state and national incident management teams. In 2010, Moraga lost his home to the Fourmile Canyon Fire. He currently lives in Boulder with his wife and son.

