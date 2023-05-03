News brief with The Colorado Sun: Dolores River legislation and meeting Greeley Hat Works' owner

Each week, we talk with our colleagues at The Colorado Sun about the stories they're following. This time, we hear from Sun Co-Founder and Editor Larry Ryckman about possible federal legislation to protect the Dolores River and a Greeley hatmaker who runs a local institution.

The Dolores River could see some increased protection with federal legislation. Hard times are common along the so-called “River of Sorrows” amid climate change and drought.

“This year's different, though,” said Ryckman. “The amazing snowpack is expected to bring a lot of water and lure thousands of boaters to one of Colorado's last unprotected expanses of public wildlands.”

Colorado lawmakers are seeking to establish a new conservation area on the upper section of the river. There's also a proposal to establish a national monument on the Dolores River as it moves through Dolores Montezuma, San Miguel, Montrose and Mesa counties before meeting the Colorado River in Utah. The proposed National Conservation Area legislation would protect 68,000 acres around the lower Dolores.

The Colorado Wildlands Project surveyed residents in five western Colorado counties, and it showed a very strong majority supporting a new national monument across the entirety of the 184-mile river, covering more than 500,000 acres.

In another story, The Colorado Sun profiled hatmaker Trent Johnson, who owns Greeley Hat Works. Johnson grew up as a skateboarder and skier, but then he discovered his passion for hats.

“Greeley Hat Works has made hats for ‘Yellowstone’ TV characters and one for George W. Bush back when he was in the White House," Ryckman said. “They've made hats for Aaron Rodgers, Peyton Manning, Todd Helton, Lady Gaga, Miranda Lambert and Jimmy Fallon. They also continue to make hats for the working ranchers in Weld County.”

Despite the varied and colorful clientele, the store's website likes to say very few things have changed about it since it was established back in 1909. It doesn’t use major machinery made after 1950.

“Johnson says hats aren't just a costume, something you wear the Kentucky Derby or the Cattle Baron's ball in Dallas,” Ryckman said. “He wants it to be your lifestyle, and he says any lifestyle can include Western wear.”

