More Colorado kids sought mental health support this summer than in past years

A surge of kids struggling with mental health crises spent part of their summer in the emergency department at Children’s Hospital Colorado — a season medical professionals say is typically quiet with a lull in patients.

Children’s Hospital Colorado reported a 26% uptick in children showing up at the emergency department because of mental health challenges between June and July this year compared with the same timeframe last year. And the number of kids needing inpatient care at the hospital system jumped more than 55% from 2020 to 2024, according to data provided by the hospital system.

Just as worrisome, mental health experts say, was the severity of kids’ struggles over the summer as more students sought help in the emergency department for more complex mental health issues.

