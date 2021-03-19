Lexi Peery joined KUER in June 2020 as the Southwest Bureau reporter. She is also part of Report for America, a public service program that partners with local newsrooms to bring reporters to under-covered areas across the country. Prior to KUER, she reported on the environment, politics and development for The Spectrum & Daily News, which is the USA Today paper in St. George. She’s a Salt Lake area native but studied journalism at Boston University, and spent time at WBUR and The Boston Globe. She loves exploring the beauty and quirks the southwest corner of the state has to offer.