Nathaniel Minor, CPR via the Colorado Capitol News Alliance
Parents in Denver jump on the "bike bus" bandwagon, organizing group rides to a local elementary school as a safe, healthy and low carbon means of delivering kids to classrooms.
Mudslides have been closing a mountainous section of Interstate 70 throughout the summer. The latest slides could keep the vital transportation artery closed for weeks.
Denver has great skiing nearby, but traffic congestion can ruin weekend trips. Resorts are subsidizing ski buses, but so far it hasn't panned out as the solution.
Over the past 20 years, mass shootings have resulted in communities of survivors. Heather Martin, who was a senior at Columbine High School in 1999, runs a nonprofit that connects them.