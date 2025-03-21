© 2025
Colorado Capitol News Alliance
Colorado Capitol coverage is produced by the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Funding for the Alliance is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Purplish: Some Colorado cities plan to ignore new housing density laws

KUNC | By Bente Birkeland,
Nathaniel Minor
Published March 21, 2025 at 2:52 PM MDT
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks on Nov. 8, 2022, in downtown Denver. He is wearing a dark jacket, white dress shirt and red tie with a dark pattern.
David Zalubowski
/
AP
Gov. Jared Polis has championed increasing density near transit hubs — one of the laws that some Colorado communities are pushing back against.

Cities of a certain size in Colorado have to allow more density, because of a suite of new state development mandates. But several cities, like Westminster, Colorado Springs and Arvada, are pushing back. In some cases, they have said, flat out, that they do not intend to comply.

Historically, local governments in Colorado and across the nation have had domain over the rules that shape their growth, so at the heart of this conflict are objections over the loss of local control.

CPR’s Bente Birkeland and Nathaniel Minor explain what these new laws, some of which take effect as soon as this summer, do; what the rub is for some Colorado cities; and what a potential legal standoff could mean for how Coloradans live and move through the state.

Gov. Jared Polis says these new laws are mandatory and communities cannot opt out. They require local governments to allow more density near mass transit and lift parking requirements in the places where it applies.

Many cities are complying or going beyond what's legally required. But others are laying the groundwork to challenge these laws, which they say would fundamentally change the character of their cities and towns.

