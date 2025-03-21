Purplish: Some Colorado cities plan to ignore new housing density laws

Cities of a certain size in Colorado have to allow more density, because of a suite of new state development mandates. But several cities, like Westminster, Colorado Springs and Arvada, are pushing back. In some cases, they have said, flat out, that they do not intend to comply.

Historically, local governments in Colorado and across the nation have had domain over the rules that shape their growth, so at the heart of this conflict are objections over the loss of local control.

CPR’s Bente Birkeland and Nathaniel Minor explain what these new laws, some of which take effect as soon as this summer, do; what the rub is for some Colorado cities; and what a potential legal standoff could mean for how Coloradans live and move through the state.

Gov. Jared Polis says these new laws are mandatory and communities cannot opt out. They require local governments to allow more density near mass transit and lift parking requirements in the places where it applies.

Many cities are complying or going beyond what's legally required. But others are laying the groundwork to challenge these laws, which they say would fundamentally change the character of their cities and towns.

