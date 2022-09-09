28 Colorado landmarks officially have new names, thanks to the Interior Department

More than two dozen geographic locations in Colorado officially have new names, along with almost 650 sites across the country.

The list of name changes was announced Thursday almost a year after Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland first ordered the Board on Geographic Names to remove derogatory and offensive terms from landmarks.

“I feel a deep obligation to use my platform to ensure that our public lands and waters are accessible and welcoming,” said Haaland, the first Native American cabinet secretary and a member of the Laguna Pueblo in New Mexico. “That starts with removing racist and derogatory names that have graced federal locations for far too long.”

All 28 landmarks in Colorado with new names previously included a racist term referring to Native American women, identified by the Interior Department as the word “sq___.” Manuel Heart is chairman of the Ute Mountain Ute tribe, one of two tribal nations within the modern borders of Colorado.

“We’ve had this name for a long time that really doesn’t make us feel comfortable as Native Americans,” said Heart. “This is something that was named in a way, just like the African Americans had a name: the N-word.”

One location about 30 miles west of Denver that previously included the term is now called Mestaa’ėhehe Pass. The new name honors Owl Woman, who was an important translator and mediator between Native Americans and white settlers in the early 1800s.

“If we can treat each other with respect, then we understand each other a lot better,” said Peter Ortego, general counsel for the Ute Mountain Ute tribe. “I think that this is a matter of paying respect to the tribes.”

The renamed landmarks are scattered across 17 Colorado counties, including several on ancestral tribal land. They include streams, lakes, valleys and peaks among other geographical places, and their names vary from Indigenous names to simple English ones like Evening Star Mountain in Teller County.

The complete list of new names and a map of the locations is available on the U.S. Geological survey website.

Here is the list of the 28 places renamed in Colorado and the county each is located.

Place Name County Snow Creek Archuleta Pargin Creek Archuleta Eightmile Canyon Archuleta West Pawnee Trail Canyon Baca East Pawnee Trail Canyon Baca Tabeguache Creek Chaffee Mestaa’ėhehe Pass Clear Creek Bug Canyon Dolores Sego Point Dolores Colorow Creek Eagle Soapy Creek Fremont Red Gulch Gunnison Grizzly Creek Hinsdale Grizzly Lake Hinsdale Little Spruce Creek Hinsdale Grizzly Pass Hinsdale Artists Fingers Mesa Kaan Paachihpi Montezuma Hairpin Hill Montrose Cimarron Creek Montrose Kaavapayawiyagat Gulch Ouray Petite Tetons Routt Porcupine Creek Saguache Nuchu Creek Summit Evening Star Mountain Teller Maize Gulch Teller Earthlodge Rock Weld Pawnee Hill Yuma

Here is a map of the renamed places.