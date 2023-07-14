Community reporting of Woolsey Fire provides lessons in preparedness post Marshall Fire

This year marks the five-year anniversary of the Woolsey Fire that devastated much of southern California. The blaze began on November 8, 2018 and destroyed 1,600 structures, according to the National Park Service. Three people died and over 295,000 residents were forced to evacuate.

Adriana Cargill,an independent journalist and founder of Wave Maker Media, has produced a five-part serieson the aftermath of the Woolsey Fire andthe impact wildfires have had in parts of Southern California for her podcast "Sandcastles." Cargill says there are lessons Coloradans can learn from her reporting as residents continue to grapple with the aftermath of the 2021 Marshall Fire.

"One of the interesting things is during the Woolsey Fire, Point Dume was a neighborhood that was hit quite hard," said Cargill. "And one of the guys that I featured in my podcast was named Keegan Gibbs. He lost his home in the fire but his recording studio survived.

Cargill said Gibbs later discovered that his studio had survived because it included ember resistant vents. When she learned about the vents Cargill reached out to an expert, retired U.S. Forest Service fire scientist Jack Cohen to learn more abouthow homes can withstand extensive damage by having those features installed.

"(Cohen) said that according to his research, 85 to 90% of homes burn from amber fires," said Cargill. "He said residents should install about five feet of concrete and damp plants around the outside of their home, which is commonly known as the ignition zone. It's one of the most important areas to harden to mitigate damage."

Cargill said the five-part podcast features over three years reporting from the scene of the Woolsey Fire. It includes interviews and reactions from historians, firefighters in southern California and local council members.

"There was unusual winter fires this past season in Colorado," said Cargill. "They're not going away. The communities can help themselves in sharing safety tips about these fires and how to contain them because it's clear that local and state resources will not be enough to help the cause."

"Sandcastles" is available for download on Apple Podcasts.