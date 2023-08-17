© 2023
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

News brief with The Colorado Sun: Frederick asks state officials to order oil and gas well closures

KUNC | By Nikole Robinson Carroll
Published August 17, 2023 at 1:34 PM MDT
A metal contraption stands in a green field with a home in the distance.
Alex McIntyre
/
Special to The Colorado Sun
Oil pump jacks owned by oil and gas operator K.P. Kauffman Company stand on a roughly 40-acre lot known as MinerÕs Park Town Center in Frederick Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. The lot, on the northeast corner of Colorado 52 and Colorado Boulevard, is home to six wells the company priced at about $250,000 each to plug and abandon, assistant town manager Ryan Johnson said, creating a high barrier for other development of the land. The Town of Frederick is set to petition the Energy & Carbon Management Commission to force K.P. Kauffman Company to plug and remediate 95 wells within the town that are no longer used or useful and represent a threat to public health, safety, welfare, and the environment, according to filings with the ECMC.

Each week, we talk with our colleagues at The Colorado Sun about the stories they're following. This time, editor Lance Benzel joined us to discuss an issue that's preventing a north Denver suburb from attracting new development.

Benzel told KUNC Frederick, Colorado, has a lot going for it.

“It has a manageable population of around 16,000, and it's just 30 miles north of Denver, which means it's close enough to the city to commute, but far enough to still find an affordable house," Benzel said. "So people want to move there.”

The town wants to grow, but developers say hundreds of oil and gas wells in and around Frederick are obstacles to new projects in town.

“There are 300 wells in and around Frederick, and that makes it hard in particular to plan large commercial and mixed-use properties that are key to growth,” Benzel said. “So this really is a case of Frederick's past colliding with its future.”

The town of Frederick is asking the state’s Energy & Carbon Management Commission (the panel formerly known as the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission) to mandate that K.P. Kauffman Company plug and clean up its 95 low-producing wells.

Benzel said this request is unprecedented, but that Frederick officials say it’s justified.

“It cites a new state rule that requires oil and gas producers to show they have the necessary resources to restore well sites. And Frederick argues that KPK not only lacks the resources, but they've allowed several of their wells to leak. So they say that that problem justifies forcing them to shut down and remove wells,” Benzel said.

K.P. Kauffman Company has filed a motion arguing that Frederick lacks legal standing to intervene in this issue. The company has sought to postpone hearings concerning the issue.

Tags
News The Colorado SunOil and GasFrederickAffordable Housing
Nikole Robinson Carroll
As a reporter and Morning Edition host for KUNC, I follow the local stories of the day while also guiding KUNC listeners through NPR's wider-scope coverage. It's an honor and a privilege to help our audience start their day informed and entertained.
See stories by Nikole Robinson Carroll
Related Content
Load More