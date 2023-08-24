Colorado State University, other Front Range schools welcome students to campus for fall term

Colorado State University students started classes this week. That means the Fort Collins campus is in full swing as students navigate their studies and social activities.

New Rams are seeing the campus for the first time, and that has CSU administrators and staff focused on making them feel welcome.

"Front of mind is helping them feel like this is their home as soon as possible, for them to plant their feet here and feel like they belong," Jody Donovan, CSU's associate vice president for student affairs, said.

The university rolled out a series of events and opportunities last week designed to get incoming students acquainted with their new surroundings. On campus, students met with academic advisors, took bike tours and watched outdoor movies. They also had the chance to explore Old Town Fort Collins and hike in the foothills.

"We have a huge initiative in the classroom around the first four weeks, helping our new students understand that they need to jump in with both feet - they can't just dip a toe in. Their success starts on day one," Donovan said.

With all these new responsibilities, school demands and social activities, CSU also wants students to know how to access mental health services on campus. Donovan said posters and flyers, emails, and residence hall programs help connect students to those resources.

"This is a time of huge transition for brand new students living on their own, learning how to set their own boundaries in terms of when they go to bed and how long they sleep," she said.

Classes also started this week at the University of Northern Colorado. Students at the University of Colorado Boulder begin their fall term next Monday.

