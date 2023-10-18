Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument celebrates one year

The Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument in Colorado has turned one year old.

The historic site served as the location for U.S. mountain infantry training during World War II. Its designation as Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument preserves over 53,000 acres, protecting wildlife and water resources around the site.

Leigh Paterson / KUNC The 10th Mountain Division memorial at Tennessee Pass, near Camp Hale, shows the names of those soldiers who were killed during WWII.

Ellen Montgomery with the nonprofit Environment America worked on the public land campaign to get Camp Hale monument status.

“I think (the designation of Camp Hale) is just step one in a new era for protecting Colorado's public land,” Montgomery told KUNC. “For prioritizing conservation and recreation, making sure that the wildlife that live in western Colorado have connected and safe habitats, protecting the watershed and the drinking water for millions of people, and giving outdoors enthusiasts a lot of space.”

Montgomery said stakeholders are working together on long-term management plans for the monument.

“We're looking forward to a community process to figure that out," Montgomery said. "As far as what's next for public lands in Colorado and in the West, I think there's a lot of great opportunities.”

A public meeting is being held on Saturday, October 21, in Vail to discuss the monument’s future.