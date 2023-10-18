© 2023
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument celebrates one year

KUNC | By Nikole Robinson Carroll
Published October 18, 2023 at 10:26 AM MDT
An aerial view of forested mountains with a flat, grid-marked valley floor below.
Leigh Paterson via EcoFlight
/
KUNC
Camp Hale sits in a high alpine valley, in between Minturn and Leadville. Eighty years after soldiers trained in winter combat at the facility, President Biden designated it as a national monument.

The Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument in Colorado has turned one year old.

The historic site served as the location for U.S. mountain infantry training during World War II. Its designation as Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument preserves over 53,000 acres, protecting wildlife and water resources around the site.

A tall, gray stone plaque with a forest behind it shows columns of names in tiny white print.
Leigh Paterson
/
KUNC
The 10th Mountain Division memorial at Tennessee Pass, near Camp Hale, shows the names of those soldiers who were killed during WWII.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter

Get top headlines and KUNC reporting directly to your mailbox each week when you subscribe to In The NOCO.

* indicates required

Ellen Montgomery with the nonprofit Environment America worked on the public land campaign to get Camp Hale monument status.

“I think (the designation of Camp Hale) is just step one in a new era for protecting Colorado's public land,” Montgomery told KUNC. “For prioritizing conservation and recreation, making sure that the wildlife that live in western Colorado have connected and safe habitats, protecting the watershed and the drinking water for millions of people, and giving outdoors enthusiasts a lot of space.”

Montgomery said stakeholders are working together on long-term management plans for the monument.

“We're looking forward to a community process to figure that out," Montgomery said. "As far as what's next for public lands in Colorado and in the West, I think there's a lot of great opportunities.”

A public meeting is being held on Saturday, October 21, in Vail to discuss the monument’s future.

Tags
News National MonumentsEnvironmentEnvironment AmericaOutdoor RecreationConservation
Nikole Robinson Carroll
As a reporter and Morning Edition host for KUNC, I follow the local stories of the day while also guiding KUNC listeners through NPR's wider-scope coverage. It's an honor and a privilege to help our audience start their day informed and entertained.
See stories by Nikole Robinson Carroll
Related Content
Load More