News brief with The Coloradoan: Second attempt underway to repeal Fort Collins land use code changes

A rewrite of the land use code in Fort Collins was approved in October, but there's already a movement to repeal it. KUNC’s Nikole Robinson Carroll spoke with The Coloradoan’s Rebecca Powell about what’s happening now and what could come next.

“This is the second attempt to repeal this code,” Powell told KUNC. “Basically, (this new code aims) to allow for more housing types.”

The new code increases building density and allows ADUs, or accessory dwelling units. The city council voted 5-to-1 to adopt the revised code, which lays out rules for the types of construction allowed in different residential and urban areas of the city. It addresses things like duplex and apartment development as well as height and lot size restrictions.

Revisions to the code have been years in the making, and the process has been divisive in the community. Like many Front Range cities, Fort Collins is struggling to offer enough affordable housing. The median home price has hovered just below $600,000 in 2023 and rent prices are increasing. But critics say the changes to the code will alter neighborhoods to the detriment of the city's unique character. Others pressed the council to put the issue on the ballot, saying it was a decision that should be up to voters.

The group Preserve Fort Collins successfully repealed the code once, and it’s trying to succeed again.

“(The members of Preserve Fort Collins) don't think that (the code changes) are meaningful enough,” Powell said. “They don't think they're addressing their main concerns, which is increased density in existing neighborhoods and also not addressing their concerns about not giving the freedom to put restrictions on.”

Opponents to the code changes say the city government didn't do enough to reshape the policy based on what citizens wanted.

Powell told KUNC that in their view, “These changes are too impactful and too important to not have the voters get a say in how it turns out.”

