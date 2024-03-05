Plan underway to stabilize Colorado mountain lion population

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officials say mountain lions and humans are coming into contact with each other more often along the Front Range.

CPW is looking to minimize that amount of connection between the animal and humans by launching a new management plan. The Colorado Sun reporter Tracy Ross joined Morning Edition host Michael Lyle on Tuesday to discuss those plans and why they are so important for the environment.

"CPW has been studying the movements of (mountain) lions on the Front Range for a while now," said Ross. "They realized that (mountain) lions have a far greater range than they were perhaps giving them credit for."

CPW's plan, which is currently in draft form and awaiting comment from the public, expands management to better reflect the wide geographic range of the state's mountain lions.

Ross said CPW plans to limit the number of mountain lion hunting licenses distributed and continue to find ways to keep the animal safe.

The plan has come under scrutiny from hunters and groups such as the nonprofit Cats Aren't Trophies.

"I don't think hunters are opposing it so much as they may have had questions," said Ross. "But hunters and hunting opponents are both gearing up for what could be a big fight if Cats Aren't Trophies gets the signatures they need to get a proposition in banning big cat hunting on the November ballot."

Ross said there have been no reports of injuries or altercations between mountain lions and humans, and the goal is to keep both species healthy and safe.