Some Coloradans might be giving Texas, and Buc-ee's, the side-eye

“Too big, too Texan,” said one KUNC survey respondent.

We asked and you delivered. After putting out a survey, our understanding is that KUNC listeners and responders were not entirely won over by Buc-ee’s, the new Texas-sized business that opened this week in Johnstown.

“There are far more interesting places to visit,” said another respondent.

Still, the lines of joyful faces crowding around aisles of jerky and junk food tell a slightly different story.

Tanner Correy and Rayce Hinds, clad in adult size Buc-ee's onesies, were among the enthusiastic throng getting their first taste of the Texas-chain on the Front Range.

"Me and my group were here at, like, 6 in the morning when it opened, opened,” said Hinds. “I just love Buc-ee’s. Buc-ee’s is amazing.”

When KUNC staff spotted a Buc-ee’s fanpage on Facebook, we got curious about its grand opening. The Texas-based gas station’s fan-base was strong. One person showed off photos of her home’s second floor, which was decorated in a Buc-ee’s theme. Why are folks so excited about a gas station?

“It's a destination,” said one encouraging respondent. “Just go.”

We went. Lots of people went.

At Monday’s opening, it took “All Things Considered” host Nikole Robinson Carroll nearly an hour of circling the overstuffed parking lot for a parking space. The drive gave her plenty of time to count and consider the more than 100 gas pumps (and a dozen EV charging stations as well). She was not alone.

One respondent let us know, with a note of sarcasm, that their favorite part of Buc-ee’s arrival was being delayed on Interstate 25. They waited for over an hour, they wrote, and they did not visit the store this time around.

Many, many respondents reminded KUNC that for a state focused on climate solutions, this large gas station felt like an affront – regardless of its notoriously spotless bathrooms.

It’s clear KUNC’s audience definitely listens to our reporting on climate concerns in the West, and some of that audience are at odds with the throngs of Buc-ee’s fans who attended the grand opening on Monday.

Thank you for sharing your Buc-ee’s experiences and thoughts with us!

