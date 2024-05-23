At least 14 ski deaths occurred this season at Colorado ski resorts and slopes

This past year at Colorado ski resorts, at least 14 people died on Colorado slopes. According to The Colorado Sun Team Editor David Krause, he and his staff compiled datato report this story based on information provided by The National Ski Area Association. Krause spoke to KUNC's Michael Lyle Jr. to provide more details about their findings.

"The National Ski Area Association fatality incident rate said that they calculated over a 10 year average is 0.74 deaths for every 1 million skier visits in Colorado," said Krause. "That would equate to roughly 11 deaths in a season with 15 million visits. But the national rate doesn't include medical events like heart attacks."

Krause said the record number of deaths on Colorado ski hills is 22, and that came in the low-snow season of 2011-12.

He also said that in 2022-23, through research he and his staff conducted, they recorded at least 17 deaths that took place during the busiest season ever for Colorado ski resorts.

"Because the industry is not required to keep track of or report injuries and deaths on the slopes, we have to do it," said Krause. "Our outdoors reporter Jason Blevins has been doing it himself for years, tracking and calling the 16 coroners in Colorado in counties that have resorts to find out about deaths on the slopes and the cause."

At the resorts where the deaths have occurred, Krause said they are taking steps to mitigate the situation.

"Resorts across the state and country are always looking for ways to keep people safe," said Krause. "At many resorts, they are putting up more signs and skier safety messaging. There are people and ambassadors who are on the hill and reminding people to go slow in more crowded areas and watching for people who go out of bounds."

"You are seeing bigger penalties for those who duck the ropes or go into terrain that is closed, including pulling their season pass," Krause added. "Some counties even have sheriff’s deputies skiing on the mountain watching for offenders."

Despite these tragedies, Krause said he doesn't believe it will cause backlash for the resorts where they’ve taken place.

"People who get out on the mountain know they are taking a risk," said Krause. "And part of that risk absolves the resorts from responsibility because of the liability waivers skiers and boarders sign as they get their lift ticket or season pass."

Krause added there was a turning point in the industry with a recent ruling by theColorado Supreme Court. It said that liability waivers cannot be used to shield ski resorts from all negligence claims.

The court majority said waivers could protect ski areas from some types of liability claims. But it said negligence claims related to chairlift accidents and specific provisions of two Colorado laws — the Colorado Ski Safety Act and the Passenger Tramway Safety Act — cannot be waived away.