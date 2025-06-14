The 12 gun bills passed by the Colorado legislature this year and signed into law

This story was produced as part of the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. It first appeared at coloradosun.com .

Democrats in the Colorado legislature this year passed a dozen bills imposing new gun regulations, all of which were signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis.

They included measures limiting who can purchase most semiautomatic rifles on the market today, raising the minimum age to buy ammunition and aiming to improve Colorado’s response to mass shootings.

While some don’t go into effect until next year, and a few are sure to draw legal challenges from gun rights groups, they represent some of the most wide-reaching changes to Colorado’s firearms laws ever adopted.

Here’s a breakdown of what gun measures the legislature passed this year and what they will do.

Senate Bill 3 , requiring training and vetting to purchase certain semiautomatic firearms that can accept detachable ammunition magazines

Starting Aug. 1, 2026, the manufacture, sale and purchase of certain semiautomatic firearms that can accept detachable ammunition magazines will be outlawed in Colorado under this measure signed into law by Polis in April .

That will include AR-15 and AK-47 rifles, as well as a long list of their popular variants. Senate Bill 3 will also affect tactical shotguns and a small number of handgun models.

Consumers will be able to get around the purchasing prohibition by getting vetted by their county’s sheriff, completing up to a dozen hours of training and passing a test.

The banned weapons would only be available to anyone who is otherwise allowed to purchase a gun if they have a magazine with a maximum capacity of 15 rounds that is welded, epoxied or soldered on. Right now, those kinds of weapons are rarely made.

The bill also bans so-called rapid-fire trigger devices, like bump stocks , which can make a semiautomatic weapon fire at a rate similar to that of an automatic gun.

Semiautomatic guns fire a bullet each time their trigger is pulled, while automatic weapons fire continuously until their trigger is released.

Senate Bill 34 , voluntary no-buy list

If the state receives sufficient gift or grant funding, people would be able to voluntarily file a confidential waiver online with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation temporarily blocking their own ability to purchase a gun under this measure.

A person would be able to revoke the waiver at any time, but it would remain in effect for 30 days after the revocation is submitted.

Someone who tries to buy a gun while their waiver is in effect would be subject to a $25 fine.

The law takes effect in August, but the program won’t begin until the state receives enough funding to run the program.

Senate Bill 59 , improving the state’s response to mass shootings

The Colorado Department of Public Safety is directed to apply for federal and grant funding to improve the state’s response to mass shootings under this bill signed into law by the governor.

Senate Bill 158 , regulating where state agencies buy their guns

Starting next year, state agencies that buy firearms, ammunition and gun accessories will have to purchase those items from businesses that meet certain requirements.

The measure lists those requirements as being that they:



Trace requests they have received from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

Provide documentation on any theft or loss. They also must provide documentation of their most recent ATF inspection report and of any violations discovered from federal agency inspections and corrective actions taken.

Sellers would also be required to disclose their policies to prevent, detect and screen for illegal gun sales or thefts

Senate Bill 205 , giving gun dealers a way to check if a weapon has been stolen

Starting on July 1, 2026, gun dealers will be able to request a firearm serial number check from law enforcement before purchasing a weapon under this measure.

The bill gives county sheriff’s offices and police departments 72 hours to complete the serial number check.

The legislation would also require federal firearms licensees to report within 48 hours if they believe someone attempted to sell them a gun that is stolen, lost or involved in an open criminal investigation.

House Bill 1062 , changing the penalties for stealing firearms

Stealing a firearm, no matter the value, is now a Class 6 felony, punishable by up to 18 months in prison.

Previously, the penalty for stealing a firearm in Colorado depended on the value of the weapon. Stealing a gun worth less than $300 was a petty offense, punishable by up to 10 days in jail.

Gun theft became a felony, and carried the possibility of prison, only when the weapon stolen was worth more than $2,000.

House Bill 1098 , notifying victims of domestic abuse when their abuser attempts to purchase a gun

If the state receives sufficient funding through gifts, grants and donations, the Colorado Division of Criminal Justice will create a notification system that informs people shielded by a protection order when the person they are being protected from attempts to purchase a gun.

House Bill 1133 , raising the age to purchase ammunition to 21

Starting on July 1, 2026, the minimum age to purchase firearm ammunition in Colorado will be 21.

The legislation will also require that retailers keep ammunition in an enclosed display or behind a counter where customers cannot access them without assistance.

House Bill 1171 , prohibiting people convicted of car theft from purchasing guns

Motor vehicle theft has been added to the list of felony convictions that lead people to be prohibited from purchasing firearms in Colorado.

House Bill 1225 , guns and polling places

Carrying a firearm, or an imitation or toy gun, near a polling place is now considered a form of election intimidation under this legislation.

House Bill 1238 , new security requirements for gun shows

Gun shows in Colorado will have to create security plans starting next year.

The plans will have to include a list of vendors, an estimated number of attendees, the number of security personnel hired for the event and a floor plan that shows which areas are surveilled by cameras. Show organizers will be required to submit the plan to law enforcement at least 14 days before the show begins.

Additionally, organizers will be required to have liability insurance and block people younger than 18 from attending the show unless they are accompanied by a parent, grandparent or guardian.

House Bill 1250 , distributing gun safety information to parents

Starting in the fall, Colorado schools will have to provide gun violence prevention materials to parents at the beginning of each academic year and also post them on their websites.

The Colorado Department of Gun Violence Prevention will create the materials and be responsible for distributing them to schools.

