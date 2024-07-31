Denver Art Museum’s Tokio Ueyama exhibit reveals personal experience of Amache incarceration camp

Hanging on a wall in the Denver Art Museum is a painting of a Japanese woman sitting in a chair. Her name is Suye Ueyama. It was painted by her husband, Tokio Ueyama, in 1942. It’s titled “The Evacuee.” He uses saturated hues and his aesthetic is very vibrant.

“We see a very calm, peaceful genre scene here, but the context is one of great discomfort,” said JR Henneman, the director of the Petrie Institute of Western American Art at the museum.

Behind Suye are several barracks at the Santa Anita Assembly Center – a horse racing track. It’s where thousands of Japanese-Americans were transferred on their route to internment camps during World War II.

“You can tell right away that they (the barracks) are…not particularly over-engineered, they are very basic, rudimentary structures,” Henneman said. “We do know from accounts that it was hot, it was smelly, because many, many horses had spent time there. There were comments about the flies in the mess halls.”

She said Ueyama's art "defies stereotypes about what kind of art a Japanese person can produce."

“The Evacuee” is just one of 40 works being displayed in a new exhibit called “The Life and Art of Tokio Ueyama.” The pieces have been loaned to the museum by Ueyama’s family and the Japanese American National Museum. The exhibit showcases landscapes, still life and portraits from his earlier years as well as work he created at Amache – one of the internment camps located in southeastern Colorado.

Henneman said she was strategically looking to highlight artists of Asian descent that made contributions to American art, as their stories are often overlooked or forgotten.

Some of Ueyama's paintings in the exhibit show scenes of Amache during his incarceration. The top has a camp view of the barracks with people playing baseball. There is a basketball hoop that is made from found materials. Below that is a landscape from outside of Amache with barbed wire fences and one of the armed guard towers in the middle background.

“This is the one that ended up sticking or fitting the best at the Denver Art Museum because of its connection to Amache and a Colorado history that I, as far as I know, has not been told within the gallery spaces of the museum,” she said.

Before his time at Amache, Tokio Ueyama was a very “cosmopolitan man,” according to Henneman. He arrived in the U.S. from Japan in the early 1900s and studied fine art at the University of Southern California and the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts (PAFA).

Everything changed for Ueyama when Pearl Harbor was bombed in 1941. More than 110,000 Japanese Americans were forced to relocate when President Franklin Delano Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, which stated that anyone deemed a threat to national security by the military could be relocated inland from the West Coast. Even though the Ueyamas were not naturalized American citizens, they were still removed from their home.

Ueyama continued painting and shared his expertise. He taught weekly art classes in Block 7E to around 150 students.

Henneman said the work speaks to his unjust treatment but also how he pushed through and found beauty purposefully and intentionally in this context.

“It's a message of survival and resilience and the role that arts can play in a situation you did not choose to be in, but also how the pursuit of beauty can serve to reassert one's own humanity,” she said.

The exhibit includes portraits of some of Ueyama’s students at Amache, as well as rocks he found and polished at the camp.

Ueyama's Self Portrait from 1943 is more serious and ridgid than his other self portrait roughly 20 years prior. Henneman said he's "a little bit more posed. His hair is combed back, his shirts a little bit crisper. He holds four brushes and his palette."

“We know exactly how long Tokio and Suye were at Amache, but they did not know how long they were going to be there,” Henneman said. “So there's a commentary on, how does one pass time when the time is potentially endless?”

The exhibit also features two self-portraits of Ueyama – one from 1924 when he just graduated from PAFA, and another from 1943 when he was at Amache. Henneman said you can see striking differences in his expression between the two.

“(In the first,) he's this tassel-haired, open collared shirt artist. He has a great, young artist vibe,” she said. “Then we see his self portrait painted while incarcerated, and it's a little bit more rigid…he's serious here. He's looking straight out at us. He's not smiling…I think knowing the context in which this was created lends quite a lot of poignancy to his statement, ‘I am a serious artist. I am not where I want to be, but I am painting.’”

Hand-Polished Stones, made in 1943–44, is a set of 15 polished stones from the Estate of Tokio Ueyama. Henneman said the stones are not local to the Grenada area, so they could have come from the Arkansas River or potentially outside the camp, since some people could leave the camp with the right permit.

Henneman added that his work is important to be recognized in the American Art canon.

“If you didn't know his name nor his face, it would not be immediately apparent that he is a Japanese-born artist,” Henneman said. “His work defies stereotypes about what kind of art a Japanese person can produce, because he is very deeply informed by what we would call a Western or European tradition.”

The exhibit is located on the 7th floor of the museum. It is free with museum admission and is open through May 2025.

