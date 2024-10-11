The Catch-Up: This week's highlights from KUNC's newscast

Week of Oct. 7 to Oct. 11

State’s highest court dismisses trans woman’s lawsuit against baker

Colorado’s Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit on Tuesday against a Christian baker who refused to bake a cake for a transgender woman. By a 6-3 majority, justices declined to weigh in on First Amendment concerns in the case.

Attorney Autumn Scardina sued Baker Jack Phillips in 2017 after his Denver-area bakery refused to make a gender transition cake. The court ruled that Scardina had not exhausted her options in lower courts before filing her lawsuit. The dissenting justices said every fact-finder and judicial officer who heard the case concluded Phillips’ conduct violated the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act.

Ash House saga resolved

Christopher Wood / BizWest Ash House, now apartments for University of Colorado students, was originally built in 1923 to serve as the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity house and was taken over in 1973 and converted into the Marpa House, which provided housing for members of the Shambhala community.

Boulder officials cleared Ash House of building code violations this week. The property on 12th Street came under scrutiny last month when the city discovered additional bedrooms without permits. Boulder ordered students to vacate the house, prompting the owners to sue the city.

A district court judge allowed students to return, and the owners agreed to remove the unpermitted bedrooms and bring the building into compliance. City officials say the quick work by property owners to address the violations has resolved the situation and Ash House is safe for students. The city is working to dismiss the pending lawsuit.

State poaching investigation ends with three hunters charged

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has fined two Florida men for poaching and other hunting violations in Jefferson and Adams counties. The agency wrapped up a three-year investigation this week that found Jefferey and Andrew Flaherty illegally baited animals and hunted out of season on their property in Conifer.

Jeffery Flaherty lied about being a resident on his hunting license applications. He's facing more than $42,000 in fines and hunting suspensions in Colorado and other states. His son Andrew is also looking at suspensions and fines.

One other individual — a Colorado resident — was charged with baiting bears on the property.

Mail ballots are on the way! (And we have a voter guide for you!)

Ballots for the 2024 general election will start going out this week. Election day is Nov. 5. All completed ballots must be submitted at an official dropbox or polling place by the time the polls close.

If you’re returning your ballot via mail, make sure it’s sent at least a week before Election Day.

The deadline to register to vote online and still receive a ballot in the mail is Oct. 28. Coloradans can register to vote through Election Day at a polling place.

Detailed election information and resources are available through our voter guide

Greeley dedicates funding to keep local homeless shelter open year-round

Greeley’s city council passed an amendment last week to keep the United Way of Weld County’s homeless shelter operating all year. The amendment provides United Way with additional funding that will cost the city between $260,000 and $750,000.

City officials said the money would come from a new emergency fund that’s part of the 2025 budget.

The Greeley Tribune reports the shelter allocation would be a one-time cost and is not permanent. Both the city budget and the amendment are not yet final. Discussions are ongoing.

The United Way shelter usually closes after the winter season, but it stayed open through July this year with the help of grant funding.

Colorado’s bats are staring down a formidable foe

Tanya Dewey A Myotis volans bat specimen. White-nose syndrome seems to hit most myotis species harder, which are dominant in the West.

White-nose syndrome was detected in bats on the Front Range earlier this year. The disease is caused by a fungus that grows on bats and disrupts their hibernation.

“They lose resources, they seek water, they seek food, during a time of the year when there isn't any, and they, most often die as a result,” said Tanya Dewey, an assistant professor in the biology department at Colorado State University.

Dewey said bats are important insect eaters, and she's worried how their losses could impact Colorado’s ecological health.

White-nose syndrome showed up in Colorado for the first time in 20-23 . State wildlife officials are exploring ways to manage its spread — including an experimental vaccine — but there's no guarantee these options will work.

“This story is really going to play out based on how the bats themselves, over time, start to react to the disease and whether they cope with it or not,” said Dan Neubaum, a Species Conservation Manager with Parks and Wildlife.

The Forest Service has ordered seasonal and full closures in over a dozen caves in Colorado's White River National Forest to help mitigate the spread.

CommonSpirit ordered to reimburse nurses’ missed raises

The National Labor Relations Board has ordered CommonSpirit Health to repay its unionized nurses for raises they were excluded from over the past several years.

BizWest reports the decision ends a legal dispute dating back to 2O21. That’s when nurses at Longmont United hospital voted to unionize but were shut out from increased wages and benefits in the former Centura hospital system. A U.S. District Court judge ruled last year that the nurses’ exclusion was illegal. The hospital system appealed that decision and argued they were obligated to withhold raises because the nurses were still organizing.

The National Labor Relations Board rejected the appeal, saying CommonSpirit’s action amounted to unfair labor practices. Affected nurses will receive raises they were denied from September 2O21 to October 2O22.

Honorary flag program on hold amid vetting concerns

Olivia Sun / The Colorado Sun The Colorado Capitol is seen Jan. 10, 2024, in Denver.

Colorado has paused a paid program to fly flags over the state Capitol after a designated hate group was allowed to participate. State officials failed to properly vet the group Gays Against Groomers, which had their flag displayed on Oct. 1.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center , the group is known for its anti-transgender rhetoric. 9 News reports the state is taking steps to ensure there’s more thorough screening for the Ceremonial Flag Request Program . Before it was paused, the program offered to fly honorary flags for as little as $26.

Iconic Denver-area Mexican restaurant updates its offerings

Lakewood’s Casa Bonita has revamped its menu. Now the landmark restaurant offers tacos, nachos, and a burrito. A few items like the beef suadero and mole were dropped.