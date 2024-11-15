The Catch-Up: This week's highlights from KUNC's newscast

November 11 to 15

Each week, KUNC collects and curates some of the more important stories of the week that have aired on our daily newscast. We know how busy life can be, and that it's not always possible to get your news on our airwaves (or from streaming us right here on our website). Fill in the gaps and catch up right here. No one enjoys the feeling of missing out!

Gabe Evans flips Colorado’s 8th Congressional District for Republicans

David Zalubowski/AP / AP Colorado State Rep. Gabe Evans has defeated incumbent Democratic Congresswoman Yadira Caraveo in the closely-watched Eighth Congressional District. Evans, pictured here, talks to well-wishers before the first Republican primary debate for the state's 8th Congressional district seat, Jan. 25, 2024, in Fort Lupton, Colo.

Republican Gabe Evans has defeated Democratic Incumbent Yadira Caraveo in the 8th Congressional District after one of the most closely watched elections in the country. Caraveo conceded to Evans Sunday, but the Associated Press has yet to call the race. Evans was up by 2,596 votes. Starting on election night, Evans was consistently trailing behind Caraveo but pulled ahead Friday after a large batch of Weld County votes went in his favor. Evans, a current State Representative, and former police officer, focused his campaign on issues around crime and immigration. He also pitched himself as someone who can work across the aisle. Evans' win gets Republicans one seat closer to a majority in the US House of Representatives. Several US House races are still too close to call across the country, according to the Associated Press.

State parties name new legislative leaders

Lucas Brady Woods / KUNC With time running out, House Speaker Julie McCluskie, pictured here on Wednesday, May 3, remained optimistic about the legislative calendar this week, despite the number of bills left on the agenda.

State Democrats and Republicans have picked their leadership in the House of Representatives for Colorado’s next legislative session. The Democratic majority is keeping their existing team in place. House Speaker Julie McCluskie of Dillon is the first speaker in seventeen years to get a second term. McCluskie was reelected despite some rifts within her caucus during her first term. Monica Duran will continue to serve as Majority Leader and Jennifer Bacon will continue as Assistant Majority Leader. Republicans selected mostly the same leadership team, including Rose Pugliese as Minority Leader and Ty Winter as Assistant Minority Leader.

State emission reductions won’t reach 2025 or 2030 goals

Colorado has made more progress on greenhouse gas reductions than previously thought but will still fall short of near-term climate goals. An update to last year’s greenhouse gas emissions inventory released last week shows the state will not meet its emission targets for 2025 and 2030. The shortfall is smaller than in the original report released last year. According to the Denver Post, the numbers improved after historical data errors were corrected and also due to the positive impact of new climate-friendly land use legislation. The greenhouse gas inventory informs state strategy to reduce carbon dioxide and methane.

Fort Collins speeding ticket warning period ends just in time for Thanksgiving travel

Fort Collins Police Services New cameras will capture speeding drivers along busy corridors of Fort Collins. Drivers going more than 10 miles over the post speed limit will receive a citation.

A grace period for speeding drivers in Fort Collins is coming to an end this month. The police department said traffic corridors set up with the Automated Vehicle Identification System, or AVIS, will start ticketing on November 25. Anyone caught on enforcement cameras driving more than 10 miles over the speed limit will receive a citation. AVIS began operating in multiple spots last month for a 30-day warning period. Signs posted at the start and end of these traffic corridors warn drivers about the cameras. Police also recently added a camera to the intersection of College Avenue and Drake Road. The 30-day warning period for that camera started Monday.

Hospital system settles on overbilling case

John Ingold / The Colorado Sun The exterior of the University of Colorado Hospital on the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, photographed on Oct. 18, 2019. The hospital is the flagship of the UCHealth system.

UCHealth will pay $23,000,000 to settle allegations that it overbilled for some of its emergency services. The Colorado US Attorney’s Office announced the settlement this week, accusing the hospital chain of automatically coding certain emergency department visits as the most serious based on how long a patient was there and how many times health care providers checked the patient’s vital signs. In a statement, the US Attorney wrote that UC Health knew the automatic coding did not meet federal billing requirements. UCHealth has denied the allegations, saying in a statement that it is paying the settlement to avoid potentially lengthy and costly litigation, and so it can focus on patient care.

Colorado offering rebates on home EV chargers

uladzimirzuyeu / Adobe Stock Fast chargers can charge an electric vehicle battery up to 10 times faster than a more typical charging station, which can take a couple of hours. Mines estimates that the fast chargers get roughly 80 percent of a full charge in about 20 minutes for the average driver.

State energy officials want to make it less expensive to install at-home chargers for electric vehicles. The Colorado Energy Office is distributing $500,000 in rebates to help pay for upgrades to home electric panels and wiring – often the biggest cost barrier to home EV charging stations. The grant program is part of an effort to make it easier for people to use electric vehicles and reduce air pollution. Funding is distributed through local municipal utilities and electric cooperatives. To qualify, a customer must already be enrolled in a state low-income assistance program. The Colorado Energy Office is taking applications until December 13.

Denver’s oldest operating fire station is now a National Historic Place

Courtesy of History Colorado Denver Fire Station No. 3

A fire station in Denver with a legacy of all-Black fire crews has been added to the National Register of Historic Places. KUNC’s Emma VandenEinde reports Fire Station #3, also known as “Pride of the Points,” is the longest continually operated firehouse in Denver. For many years, the station in Five Points was the only place Black firefighters could work. It was still segregated and they couldn’t rise in the ranks until someone died or retired. They were also given second-hand equipment that put them in danger. The station was also a hub for community services like haircuts and car repairs. It’s still in operation today.

VIDEO: Strings in space

HARMONY OF RESILIENCE (Violin cover) by Sarah Gillis | Rey's Theme by John Williams | Polaris Dawn

A Colorado Astronaut who made history this year for her travels in space is also a soloist with the stars. Sarah Gillis from Boulder became the first person to play violin in space during a Space-X mission in September. Gillis also traveled the furthest distance from Earth for a female astronaut - 850 miles above the planet. She brought her wooden violin and played “Rey’s Theme” by John Williams from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Rockslide closes Boulder Falls

Boulder Falls in Boulder Canyon is temporarily closed after a rockslide damaged the trail. The city's Open Space and Mountain Parks Department is evaluating the site to determine future repairs and maintenance work. There's no estimate for when the popular waterfall area might reopen. Officials say weather conditions likely triggered the rockslide. It damaged infrastructure designed to catch rocks and sediment from the hillside.

