Pride of the Points: The legacy and recognition of Denver's all-Black fire station

Fire Station No. 3 , also known as “Pride of the Points,” is the longest continually operated firehouse in Denver. More importantly, it's also the only station with a legacy of all-Black fire crews. The building's community significance along with its design and craftsmanship are just a few of the qualities that prompted it to be added to the National Register of Historic Places, History Colorado announced earlier this week .

The single-story, Spanish bungalow-style building stands out on Washington Street in the Five Points area. It’s made of red and brown bricks with a white stone band wrapping around the building.

“The windows are the exact same, the materials, the design, nothing has changed with this building,” said Damion Pechota, the National State Register Historian for History Colorado. “Which, for Denver and for additional fire departments, is quite unusual, especially a single engine fire department.”

Courtesy of the Denver Firefighter Museum The all-Black crew from the 1920s of Fire Station No. 3 pose for a photo around an old engine at the station's original location on Glenarm Place. The station got its first Black fire Captain in 1897 and its first African American Fire Chief in 2001.

Adding the station to the National Register of Historic Places is one of many steps History Colorado is taking to preserve more important spaces that have previously been overlooked. Historians recently found that only 4% of the historic places listed in the State Register recognized underrepresented communities, despite Denver's historic and thriving Black, Latino, Asian, and LGBTQ+ communities. The state is also looking at locations that are notable for those with disabilities. The goal of its Heritage for All program is to consult the community and add 150 more sites to the state register in the next two years – in hopes that national recognition will follow suit.

“We recognize that that won't move the needle that much, but this, something like this has never happened before,” Pechota said. “This is really an effort to change the conversation of how we look at preservation, so that in 2027 and 2028, we continue moving that needle to having that process.”

Pechota said this site was a “slam dunk” for meeting all the criteria needed to add it to the National Register – not only for its architecture, but also for its significance to the multicultural community of Five Points. For many years, this station was the only place Black firefighters could work.

Courtesy of Denver Public Library The crews at Fire Station No. 3 made 2,228 runs in 1985 and 3,544 runs in 1995, according to the nomination written by Pechota. The crew responded to more than just fire alerts, such as mass shootings, knocks on the door in the middle of the night, and more.

The fire station officially opened in 1888 on Glenarm Place before being moved to Washington Street. Black men were not allowed to join the team until 1893. They worked under a White Captain until 1897, when Silas Johnson became the first Black Captain for Denver Fire.

But even with this all-Black crew, they were still segregated until the late 50s. They couldn’t rise in the ranks until someone retired or died.

“For those that did achieve it (a higher position), oftentimes they were given second-hand equipment or used equipment, which often put them in danger,” Pechota said. “As a result, they were often put in positions where they would get injured very easily, or even, in some cases, died.”

In 1938, two fire engines crashed into each other, with the engine from Fire Station No. 3 being “knocked into the air and flopped over on its side, trapping the fire crew underneath it, according to the nomination submitted by Pechota. James Simpson and Captain G. W. Brooks were killed and several other members could “not speak” due to their intense injuries.

Courtesy of the Denver Firefighter Museum Some fire engines at Station No. 3 had only two-wheel brakes and inferior technology. Some leaders stereotyped and blamed the Black firemen for the engine crash. Former Denver Fire Chief John Francis Healy said, "those fellows ride down the street waving their hats at their friends, running wild. I don't know how they were doing the night of the crash, but I've been told it was just like they always did."

Although the engine was later found to have only two-wheel brakes and inferior technology, some leaders stereotyped the Black firemen and blamed them for the crash. Terri Gentry grew up in the Five Points area and now works for History Colorado. She says this history is something that their community’s grandchildren need to know and pass on.

“Looking at the men that may have suffered serious injuries and were unable to continue, looking at the men that gave their lives in different ways to serve at that station, it's a story that needs to be preserved and documented,” she said. “They were change-makers, and they made an impact on the whole state in the work that they did. And I want to make sure we honor and celebrate that.”

But the station provided more than just fire protection, it was a hub for community services.

“This was a place where people often went and got haircuts, where they could go to get their car fixed because they didn't know how to get their car fixed and they couldn't afford to do it,” Pechota said. “So this was more than just a fire station. It really is a community place.”

Courtesy of History Colorado Denver Fire Station No. 3 was built in the 1930s, when the Spanish Bungalow style was very popular. It includes a terra cotta clay tile roof, a pitched roof in front, gabled parapets to represent low-pitched clay tiled roofs, and window pairings with brick arch details.

At one point the station was decommissioned, but only for 24 hours. Community leaders petitioned for it to be reinstated. The Five Points community rallied behind its greater importance.

“This is so amazing for me too, not just our community, my family, this legacy that it puts in place," Gentry said. "It's showing respect for the members of our community,” she said. It shows the respect and honor for each and everything that my great grandparents experienced.”

The station is still in operation and is an integral space to the Five Points Community. The Denver Fire Department hosted a recognition ceremony Thursday at the station, with Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and Denver Fire Chief Desmond Fulton giving remarks.

If you have a site you want to see added to the State Register of Historic Places, you can fill out History Colorado's recommendation form here.