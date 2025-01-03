© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Budget cuts on tap for Colorado

KUNC | By Lucas Brady Woods,
Bente Birkeland
Published January 3, 2025 at 1:34 PM MST
this shows the exterior of the Colorado State Capitol Building on a sunny day
Lucas Brady Woods
/
KUNC
Despite small Republican gains in the House, Democrats will still hold strong majorities in both the House and the Senate when the legislature convenes Wednesday. Here, the Colorado Capitol is seen from Denver’s City and County Building, framed by holiday lights in Civic Center Park, Dec. 18, 2023

Colorado's General Assembly gavels in on Jan. 8 with one big issue hanging over its head: the state budget. With painful cuts looming, lawmakers have some hard choices to make. They'll also be navigating the start of the second Trump administration as "an island of blue in a sea of red."

The new legislature also marks a new beginning for Purplish. Joining Bente Birkeland in the studio is KUNC state capital reporter Lucas Brady Woods. CPR and KUNC, along with the Colorado Sun and Rocky Mountain PBS, are partnering to form the Capitol News Alliance with the goal of deepening coverage of Colorado's lawmakers and state government. Funding for the Alliance is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Going forward you'll see Purplish in your podcast feed weekly, and encounter new voices and stories from the Alliance on the show.

This episode of Purplish was edited by Jo Erickson and Megan Verlee and produced by Shane Rumsey. Our theme music was composed by Brad Turner.
Tags
News Colorado Capitol News AllianceColorado LegislaturePoliticsColorado Politics
Lucas Brady Woods
I’m the Statehouse Reporter at KUNC, which means I help make sense of the latest developments at the Colorado State Capitol. I cover the legislature, the governor, and government agencies.
Bente Birkeland
Bente Birkeland has been reporting on state legislative issues for KUNC and Rocky Mountain Community Radio since 2006. Originally, from Minnesota, Bente likes to hike and ski in her spare time. She keeps track of state politics throughout the year but is especially busy during the annual legislative session from January through early May.
