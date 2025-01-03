Budget cuts on tap for Colorado

Colorado's General Assembly gavels in on Jan. 8 with one big issue hanging over its head: the state budget. With painful cuts looming, lawmakers have some hard choices to make. They'll also be navigating the start of the second Trump administration as "an island of blue in a sea of red."

The new legislature also marks a new beginning for Purplish. Joining Bente Birkeland in the studio is KUNC state capital reporter Lucas Brady Woods. CPR and KUNC, along with the Colorado Sun and Rocky Mountain PBS, are partnering to form the Capitol News Alliance with the goal of deepening coverage of Colorado's lawmakers and state government. Funding for the Alliance is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Going forward you'll see Purplish in your podcast feed weekly, and encounter new voices and stories from the Alliance on the show.

This episode of Purplish was edited by Jo Erickson and Megan Verlee and produced by Shane Rumsey. Our theme music was composed by Brad Turner.

