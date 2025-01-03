The Catch Up: New laws for 2025, political announcements, and remembering Jimmy Carter

December 30, 2024 - Jan 3, 2025

Each week, KUNC collects and curates some of the more important stories of the week that have aired on our daily newscast. We know how busy life can be, and that it's not always possible to get your news on our airwaves (or from streaming us right here on our website). Fill in the gaps and catch up right here. No one enjoys the feeling of missing out!

Colorado officials remember President Jimmy Carter

Mike Stewart/AP / AP Colorado elected officials reacted to Former President Jimmy Carter's death Sunday with a praise from across the political spectrum. Above, an In Memorium button for former President Jimmy Carter is seen inside the Plains Trading Post, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, in Plains, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Colorado elected officials are reacting to President Jimmy Carter’s death over the weekend. Governor Jared Polis praised Carter for championing “human rights, international cooperation, compassion, and equality for all Americans.” Polis ordered flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset for the next 30 days at the direction of President Joe Biden. Both Republican and Democratic members of Colorado’s Congressional delegation paid tribute and highlighted his work on human rights. You can find statements from those officials here .

AG Weiser eyes the Governor’s office

Philip B. Poston / The Sentinel Attorney General Phil Weiser announces the beginning of the Consent Decree set between the AG's office and the Aurora Police Department, Nov. 16, 2021 at the Aurora Municipal Center.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has announced he’s running to replace term-limited Governor Jared Polis in 2026. Weiser is in his second term as AG. He most recently got attention for his fierce opposition to the now-blocked merger between grocery store giants Kroger and Albertsons. He also made a name for himself taking on the Trump administration and opioid manufacturers. Weiser told KUNC his experience as Attorney General has prepared him well for the governor’s office. He previously worked under the Obama administration and served as dean of the University of Colorado’s law school.

First ground was broken for the Alpine-Balsam project

Boulder is beginning work on the Alpine-Balsam development and flood mitigation project. The city held a ceremonial groundbreaking this month at the former site of Boulder Community Health hospital. Construction at the site is expected to start early next year. The city purchased the Alpine-Balsam property in 2015 and has spent several years on planning. The new development will include hundreds of affordable housing units, a central hub for city services, and a greenway to help with flood control. Planners expect the work to take several years. An open house on the project is happening on January 8 at Casey Middle School.

Among new laws that took effect this week: Egg farmers required to go cage-free

Charlie Neibergall/AP / AP Cage-free chickens stand in a fenced pasture on the Francis Blake organic farm, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2015, near Waukon, Iowa. On January 1, 2025, a new law went into effect in Colorado requiring that all eggs sold in the state come from cage-free chickens.

Several new laws went into effect in Colorado beginning Jan. 1 , covering issues from road safety to workplace protections. Under one new law, all eggs sold in Colorado now must come from cage-free chickens . That change comes at a complicated time for egg producers. The cage-free egg requirement contributes to higher prices consumers have been paying at the grocery store. In a conventional hen house , you’ll see birds crowded into small, stacked cages, with little room to move around or spread their wings. It’s a very efficient method, but animal welfare advocates say it’s cruel to the birds. That’s why state legislators passed HB20-1343 in 2020.

‘Getting comfortable with the uncomfortable’: Coloradans gather at Death Cafes to discuss mortality

Gabe Allen / KUNC Death Cafe in Golden on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. From left to right: Kate, Karen Keeran, Aleta Junik, Maris Biela, Leela Boltz and Linda Sollars.

Have you heard of a Death Cafe? The organization brings together groups of people to gather, eat homemade baked goods, drink tea and coffee and talk about the ultimate taboo: death. KUNC’s Gabe Allen joined a Death Cafe event at Bean Fosters - check out his experience here .

Psychedelic Restrictions

Alyte Katilius / The Colorado Sun A golden teacher mushroom photographed at Lost Gulch Overlook on Flagstaff Mountain in Boulder County, October 2024.

Colorado's new natural medicine industry is officially off the ground. Communities on the Front Range have been considering - and in some cases adopting - their own local requirements around the new industry. During a Greeley City Council meeting this week, members voted to tighten restrictions on businesses that offer psychedelic substances. The ordinance goes well beyond state minimum requirements for where these businesses can be located. Greeley’s planning supervisor says businesses will essentially be restricted to industrial zones. The city ordinance expands the scope of 1,000-foot buffer properties to include places like parks, residential areas, museums, dispensaries and liquor stores.

Broncos send Surtain, Bonitto and Mims to the NFL Pro Bowl