The Catch Up: Rallies at the State Capitol, a warning for cat owners and stadium plans for Denver's NWSL team

The Catch Up: March 17-21, 2025

Each week, KUNC collects and curates some of the more important stories of the week that have aired on our daily newscast. We know how busy life can be, and that it's not always possible to get your news on our airwaves (or from streaming us right here on our website). Fill in the gaps and catch up right here. No one enjoys the feeling of missing out!

Protests around Denver call for the release of immigration activist Jeanette Vizguerra

Emma VandenEinde / KUNC Hundreds of people from student and community organizations came together on the Auraria Campus in Denver Wednesday to demand the release of local activist Jeanette Vizguerra and others recently detained by federal immigration officials. Vizguerra is being held at an ICE detention facility in Aurora and has been told she'll be deported.

Vizguerra wrap for Catch-Up.mp3 Listen • 1:01

Protestors around the Denver metro are demanding the release of immigration activist Jeanette Vizguerra . Vizguerra, whose story has brought her national recognition, was arrested by ICE agents on Monday. She is currently being held at a facility in Aurora. Protesters held a rally Tuesday morning outside the facility demanding her release. On Wednesday, protesters gathered at the Auraria Campus’s Tivoli Quad to continue the call. Vizguerra first made headlines in 2017 during the first Trump administration when she sought sanctuary at the First Unitarian Church in Denver. She stayed there until 2020.

Colorado farmers, food banks and schools feel the sting of USDA cuts for local food funding

USDA wrap for Catch-Up.mp3 Listen • 1:03

The U.S. Department of Agriculture cut two programs last week that help schools and food banks buy locally produced food. It’s a loss of millions of dollars for Colorado. Through these local food programs, farmers and ranchers have a direct market to food banks and schools. In Colorado, the two programs have used USDA Funds to source locally produced food since 2022. Another $13 million was slated for this year but that’s been canceled.

Colorado teachers rally at the State Capitol to oppose changes to education funding

Kyle Cooke / Rocky Mountain PBS Demonstrators wave signs during a protest against changes to the state's education funding formula at the Colorado State Capitol on March 20, 2025.

Hundreds of teachers and supporters gathered at the Colorado State Capitol Thursday to protest changes to the state’s education funding formula . The event closed schools in some districts. The demonstration on the eve of spring break for schools in Denver, Boulder and elsewhere caused a ripple across Colorado. It also came just as legislators and the governor's office are drafting the state's budget for the upcoming fiscal year — a task that involves closing a $1 billion funding gap. The message to Colorado leaders is that, too often, the state's budget is balanced on the backs of public schools.

Colorado wolf killed in Wyoming

U.S. Forest Service An adult male wolf from Oregon's Middle Fork wolf pack is caught on a remote camera in Wallowa County on Feb. 7, 2021.

One of Colorado's recently introduced wolves from Canada was killed by a federal agency in Wyoming last weekend. The US Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services killed the wolf Saturday while conducting livestock depredation mitigation. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said they received a mortality alert for the wolf on Sunday. The federal agency said it was responding to multiple livestock losses in Wyoming. Colorado wildlife officials do not comment on wolf movements in other states. The advocacy group Rocky Mountain Wolf Project said the incident raises serious concerns about cross-border wolf management.

Officials tell Colorado pet owners to avoid raw cat food amid a bird flu outbreak

The state Department of Agriculture says bird flu has shown up in nearly a dozen domestic cats in Colorado and all but one have died. The 11 cases have been linked to eating raw pet food and raw poultry. Officials are recommending pet owners avoid raw poultry products. The company Savage Pet recalled chicken cat food this month that was distributed in Colorado. Cats seem to be highly susceptible to bird flu. Symptoms may include low appetite, fatigue, difficulty breathing, and seizures.

Bob Adams Field lands new airport manager

Steamboat Springs’ airport has a new manager. Josh Schroeder is taking over at Bob Adams Field. Schroeder previously served as Airport Supervisor for Grand County and oversaw the Granby and Kremmling airports. During that time, he oversaw several major capital improvement projects. Schroeder’s first day on the job at Steamboat is Monday.

Louisville businesses save on summertime seating

Businesses in downtown Louisville got a price cut this week on city rates to rent outdoor removable patios for the summer season. The Daily Camera reports the town’s city council voted to waive $500 from an original $1,000 rental fee. Louisville has 34 removable patios in its rental program. The goal of the program is to help businesses expand seating and attract more visitors. It runs from April to October. Businesses can submit applications for a patio later this month. City officials said rental fees are not to make a profit but to pay for installation and maintenance. The patios were purchased in 2021 for $16,000 each.

New report highlights decline in bird populations, including in the Mountain West

Cornell Lab of Ornithology Grasslands and arid lands have seen the biggest drops since 1970, having lost 43% and 41% of bird populations, respectively.

A new report shows dire trends for birds. About a third of species are of high or moderate concern from a conservation perspective, including birds that live in our region. The trends are not a surprise to people who study birds. A landmark study five years ago revealed that North American bird numbers dropped by 3 billion since 1970. Grasslands and arid landscapes have seen the biggest hits in the past 50 years, with more than 40% of bird populations lost. Pinyon Jays and prairie chickens are some birds in our region most at risk. The report did note that there's been unprecedented interest in bird watching. About one in three American adults participates.

Denver NWSL team owners unveil stadium proposal

Populous/Denver NWSL An artist’s rendering shows the stadium and recreational district for Denver’s new NWSL franchise located at Santa Fe Yards, which is at the intersection of Broadway and Interstate 25 in Denver.

The ownership group of Denver’s National Women’s Soccer League franchise wants to build a new stadium at Sante Fe Yards. The plan put out Tuesday calls for a 14,500 seat stadium along with a recreational district. Team owners say the project will create a new community hub designed around public transit. They say additional plans for a temporary stadium and performance center are also in the works. The ownership group paid a record $110 million expansion fee to join the NWSL in January. Games will start in 2026. The new stadium is set to open in the spring of 2028.

The 420 Fest is no longer free

A popular Denver marijuana celebration is charging guests for the first time this year. Attendees of the Mile High 420 Festival will now pay $20 for a ticket. According to Westword, the annual event started decades ago as a political rally and slowly changed to a celebration after recreational marijuana became legalized. The April 20 event at the Civic Center Park features live bands, marijuana-related vendors and multiple food trucks. Organizers have not provided a reason for the change to paid admission.

