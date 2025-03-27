The Sundance Film Festival officially announces plans to move to Boulder

Colorado’s film scene is set for a major upgrade as the famed Sundance Film Festival has announced plans to move the event to Boulder.

The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade announced the news around noon on Thursday. Boulder was in the running along with Cincinnati, Ohio, and Salt Lake City. The event called Park City, Utah, home for nearly 50 years.

The film festival is usually held in late January. Sundance will hold one more event in Utah next year before officially moving to Colorado in 2027.

“Powerful films tell our stories; who we were, who we are, and who we aspire to be. Here in Colorado we also celebrate the arts and film industry as a key economic driver, job creator, and important contributor to our thriving culture,” said Colorado Gov. Jared Polis in a press release. “Now, with the addition of the iconic Sundance Film Festival, we can expect even more jobs, a huge benefit for our small businesses including stores and restaurants, and to help the festival achieve even greater success.”

To lure the event to Boulder , the Colorado Economic Development Commission approved $1.5 million in incentives last year, with other state and local officials contributing. State lawmakers are also currently working on additional incentives at the State Capitol. That's passed the State Senate twice but requires one additional vote.

The Sundance Festival is one of the largest film festivals in the world and brings with it a significant economic boost. In 2023, the festival added more than $118 million to Utah’s economy, brought in over 21,000 out-of-state visitors and created 1,608 jobs.

Beyond the economic benefits, many locals are excited about the cultural spotlight that Sundance brings.

"It's not just the economic impact benefits that we will see across Colorado and in our hometown, here in Boulder, but it's also the exciting cultural dynamic that this, that attracting the Sundance Institute will generate for our community and throughout the state," said John Tayer, the CEO of the Boulder Chamber of Commerce.

Officials with Sundance say they chose Boulder due to the city’s “small-town charm with an engaged community, distinctive natural beauty, and a vibrant arts scene, making it the ideal location for the Festival to grow.”

“The Sundance Film Festival is a catalyst for innovation, creative expression, and the discovery of groundbreaking independent films that inspire and shape the future of storytelling,” said Amanda Kelso, Sundance Institute Acting CEO in a statement. “Boulder is an art town, tech town, mountain town, and college town. It is a place where the Festival can build and flourish. This is the beginning of a bold, new journey as we invite everyone to be part of our community and to be entertained and inspired. We can’t imagine a better fit than Boulder.”

