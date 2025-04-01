Former KUNC commentator and community gardening leader Tom Throgmorton dies

It’s hard to discuss gardening in Northern Colorado without Tom Throgmorton coming up. He was always sharing gardening and plant advice – including on KUNC as a former contributor for a couple of decades. He'd record tips and tricks on his tape recorder in his basement.

“I thought it was the coolest thing: my uncle was on the radio,” Dan Sapienza, his nephew, said in an email to KUNC. “As I got older, being related to him became a claim to fame in town. Everyone knew Tom, our local gardening celebrity. (They’d say,) ‘He’s the gardening guy with the amazing voice!’”

But after decades of being surrounded by greenery and sharing about it over the airwaves, Tom Throgmorton passed away last week in Fort Collins. He was 68 years old.

Throgmorton grew up in Cheyenne, Wyoming. That is where he worked on the Cheyenne Community Solar Greenhouse project – which later became the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens .

“He loved the horticulture therapy aspect of it and how nurturing it was,” Debra Throgmorton, his wife, said. “And once you get into it, you just get so hooked, right?”

Courtesy of Debra Throgmorton Throgmorton kneels by a traditional cold frame/season extender. He worked up in Cheyenne with Shane Smith, the gardening commentator on KUNC before him. The Cheyenne Community Solar Greenhouse project pre-dated the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens.

He moved to Fort Collins in the late 1980s, and worked at the Fort Collins Nursery for 19 years. After that, he ran his own plant management business for another two decades.

He also worked on a side business venture, called Cool Conifers , since 2013. In addition to Blue Spruce and other tree varieties, he’d grow potatoes, onions and garlic. Families would come to dig out potatoes, and Throgmorton would sell them by the bucket.

“It’s a tree farm, but some food crops were grown out of pure love of plants and curiosity for what they could grow,” Sapienza said in the email. “I doubt they made any money from the potatoes, but that didn’t matter, Tom cared for every plant with patience and pride.”

Throgmorton’s son, Brett, said his dad was a very calm, collected man in the garden, who “taught more from action rather than explanation.” His sister, Kaitlyn, agrees.

Courtesy of Debra Throgmorton In February 1986, Throgmorton left the Cheyenne Community Solar Greenhouse and went to work for Fort Collins Nursery. A couple of years later, Fort Collins Nursery created a wholesale division out on North Shields. Throgmorton became the Wholesale Sales Manager and worked for Gary Epstein until 2005.

“Dad wouldn't talk a lot when we were out in the garden necessarily, like we'd be joking and talking, but it wasn't like he was constantly chattering,” she said. “We’d be walking around and he'd see something and say ‘Oh, that's gonna look like this in 10 years.’ That was just kind of how he thought, was like the full range of what a garden or a plant would turn into.”

How To Diagnose An Ailing Plant Tom Throgmorton explains how a little bit of troubleshooting can diagnose a sick plant. Listen

After becoming a community gardening expert, Shane Smith – who shared commentary on KUNC in the late 80s – asked Throgmorton to fill in for him for six months. When Smith came back, he told Throgmorton to “just keep it,” according to his wife.

Courtesy of Debra Throgmorton Louis Linn (right) holds up garlic he and his business partner, Throgmorton (left), grew. Around 2013, Throgmorton and Linn formed a partnership called Cool Conifers on a property on north Shields adjacent to Fort Collins Nursery Wholesale.

“He would go down on Monday morning with a cup of coffee, and he would record a radio show and put it on a cassette tape,” she said. “And then I taught at UNC, so I would bring it to UNC on Tuesdays…(or) I would drop off Tom's tape in his (the news director’s) mailbox.”

Most of Throgmorton’s two-minute stories centered around properly caring for plants in Colorado’s ever-changing climate. He knew it was a struggle, but he loved the challenge.

“Remember this cold snap – it may be why normally hardy plants are struggling next spring,” he said in his commentary about protecting perennials after a cold front . “Or they may not skip a beat. That's what keeps gardening interesting.”

He provided recommendations on topics like beekeeping , peaches and more for almost two decades for KUNC.

“Early and mid-season varieties are the best fresh-eaten,” Throgmorton said in his commentary on how to keep peaches longer. “I can attest to that after slurping down a Blake freshly harvested at the orchard.”

Hummingbird Moths: From Pest To Pollinator Tom Thogmorton explains how to fend of the larvae of Hummingbird Moths. Listen

He made horticulture and the complexities of gardening easy to understand for those seeking a green thumb for the first time. But he was still specific, like sharing ideal dimensions for composting bins . His son, Brett, said his tips reached so many people and made them feel like they could tackle a tough hobby.

“I don’t think he understood the outreach, and he was always modest about it,” he said. “I was grateful to witness people meeting him and being like, ‘Wow, you helped me. This is cool to meet you because you've helped me for like, a couple seasons now. I've learned things from your small garden radio show.’”

Courtesy of Debra Throgmorton Throgmorton (top right) is up on the trellis working alongside his gardening colleague, Tuffy, at the Cheyenne Community Solar Greenhouse. Throgmorton would share knowledge freely with anyone, anywhere – from official plant presentations for garden clubs to the local diner.

His family members said what Throgmorton loved more than gardening itself was sharing his wisdom with the community and making himself available. He dug multiple gardens for people in Cheyenne and Fort Collins, just to get them going.

“Just thinking about all of the plants and trees and living things that have been touched and nurtured by my dad, I think, is a huge part of his legacy,” Kaitlyn Throgmorton, his daughter, said. “I still drive around town and I'm like, ‘Oh yeah, he used to take care of that garden,’ and, ‘I used to help him prune that tree,’ … he had a hand in nurturing a lot of the living plants around Fort Collins and Northern Colorado.”

Throgmorton would share knowledge freely with anyone, anywhere – from official plant presentations for garden clubs to the local diner. People would call him up constantly for advice.

“That generosity was just who he was – he shared freely with friends, neighbors, and anyone he met,” Sapienza, Throgmorton’s nephew, said in the email. “I think his radio show was an extension of that spirit—a way to plant seeds in the community, so everyone could enjoy the harvest.”