The Catch Up: New legislation, a soccer stadium update and a state fungus is made official

The Catch Up: March 31 - April 4

Colorado lawmakers approve new rules for schools facing calls to remove books

Erin O'Toole / KUNC Banned Books Week is an annual celebration of the freedom to read, and highlights past and present attempts to censor books in schools and public libraries. Colorado lawmakers are looking at new rules for schools.

Colorado lawmakers approve new rules for schools facing calls to remove books Listen • 1:03

The Colorado House approved a bill Thursday meant to protect school libraries when there are calls to remove books from shelves. The measure drew heated debate even as both sides declared their support for books deemed controversial. The measure making its way through the Colorado legislature directs school districts and charter operators to draft formal policies on how to challenge a book and when it should be removed. It also sets rules around who can challenge a book and how often. The bill comes amid a wave of disputes over what is appropriate to put in school libraries. The measure's backers say clearer rules will protect library personnel from retribution, districts from lawsuits, and students from losing access to books.

Ahead of Day of Visibility, Democrats move to expand protections for transgender Coloradans

Jesse Paul / The Colorado Sun The Colorado State Capitol in January.

Ahead of Day of Visibility, Democrats move to expand protections for transgender Coloradans Listen • 1:00

Democrats are moving forward with two new proposals to increase protections for trans people in Colorado. The bills were introduced in the state legislature just before Transgender Day of Visibility, which took place Monday. One bill would increase protections for trans people in schools and the courts. It would also make it a violation of the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act to purposefully misgender someone. The other bill would make it illegal for insurance companies to deny coverage for gender-affirming care. By putting protections for trans people into state law, Democrats are trying to ensure they can withstand efforts from the federal government to undermine them.

Trial begins for driver charged in Magnus White’s death

Gabe Allen / KUNC A photo of Magnus White in front of an urn with his remains and an unwrapped birthday present on a table in the entryway to his parent's house in North Boulder.

The trial of the woman accused of striking and killing Boulder cyclist Magnus White started this week. Yeva Smilianska is charged with reckless vehicular homicide in the 2023 fatal crash. The Daily Camera reports that 17-year-old White was training for a world championship when he was struck on Highway 119. Smilianska denied being asleep at the wheel and told police a steering malfunction was to blame. Investigators did not find any evidence of a steering malfunction. Smilianska’s lawyers argue she was careless to drive while falling asleep, but her actions don’t warrant a homicide charge.

Colorado AG Wieser joins lawsuit against HHS Sec. Kennedy

Colorado is among 23 states suing the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., for cutting billions in public health grants. Attorney General Phil Weiser says Colorado stands to lose more than $229,000,000. The lawsuit asks the court for a temporary restraining order to invalidate the mass grant terminations. It also wants legal protection to prevent HHS from upholding or reinstating the cuts. Weiser’s office says if the funding is not restored, critical state public health programs will have to be dissolved or disbanded.

Vail Resorts to lay off dozens of Broomfield workers

Vail Resorts is cutting 64 jobs from its Broomfield corporate headquarters. The company filed a layoff notice this week with the State Department of Labor. All 64 jobs are within a human resources department. Vail announced last year that it would cut 14% of its corporate workforce as part of a two-year efficiency plan. The layoffs in Broomfield are expected in June.

Denver women’s soccer is coming to Centennial

Populous/Denver NWSL An artist’s rendering shows the stadium and recreational district for Denver’s new NWSL franchise located at Santa Fe Yards, which is at the intersection of Broadway and Interstate 25 in Denver.

Denver’s National Women’s Soccer League franchise will help build a temporary stadium in Centennial for its training facilities and headquarters. The team said last week it had entered into a partnership with the city and the Cherry Creek School District for the location and project. The 12,000-seat stadium will be ready in time for the team’s NWSL season debut in 2026 and will be used during the 2027 campaign. The team’s ownership group plans to eventually build a 14,500 seat stadium at Sante Fe Yards that is scheduled to open in 2028.

Parts of Fish Creek Trails closed until summer

The footbridge at Fish Creek Falls in Steamboat Springs is temporarily closed due to high water. The U.S. Forest Service closes the bridge annually to keep the public off during high water flows. It’s expected to reopen in July. Officials say the bridge also has structural integrity issues. The Forest Service is working with an engineering firm to design a replacement. During the footbridge closure, a four-mile section of Fish Creek Trail will also be closed. The Fish Creek Falls picnic site and upper overlook trail will remain open.

Gov. Polis names state mushroom

Courtesy James Chelin, Pikes Peak Mycological Society The Agaricus Julius, or Emperor Mushroom could become Colorado's official state mushrooms if lawmakers pass a bill introduced last week.

The emperor mushroom is now the official State Fungus of Colorado. Governor Jared Polis signed a bipartisan bill this week awarding the mushroom that lofty title. His office noted the emperor mushroom has similar coloring to a portobello and a cherry-almond smell. According to Polis, the mushroom is delicious. The State Mushroom bill was the product of a high school civics club in Thornton whose staff advisor happens to be a past president of the Colorado Mycological Society.

