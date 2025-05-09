The Catch Up: Charges dropped in Glass case, Real ID and Colorado's papal reaction

May 5-9, 2025

State officials, Catholics react to new pope

Riccardo De Luca / AP FILE - Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, poses for a photo at the end of the consistory where Pope Francis elevated 21 new cardinals in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Sept. 30, 2023.

On Thursday at the Vatican, Leo XIV was named the first American pope. Coloradans reacted to the news in various ways.

The Archdiocese of Denver marked the news by ringing the bell and holding a special mass at the Cathedral Basilica.

Regis University, a Jesuit Catholic college in Denver, said in a statement that it’s celebrating with Catholics around the globe.

Gov. Jared Polis said: “I look forward to continued strong collaboration between Colorado and the Catholic Church on helping vulnerable people in times of need.”

Charges dismissed for officers connected to Glass killing

AP / Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office This image provided by Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office shows video camera footage of the police encounter with Christian Glass on June 10, 2022 in Silver Plume, Colo.

Charges have been dropped against three officers who were on scene when Christian Glass was killed by a sheriff's deputy in 2022. Clear Creek County Deputy Tim Collins, Idaho Springs Police Officer Brittany Morrow and State Patrol Trooper Ryan Bennie took a plea deal.

9News reported the charges dropped were for failing to intervene to stop the fatal shooting. In the plea deal, all three helped create a training video around the incident for distribution.

Colorado State Patrol issued a statement saying the charge against Bennie was "unnecessary" and they were pleased to have him continue his service.

Former Clear Creek Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Buen was sentenced to three years in prison for shooting Glass.

Do you have your REAL ID? DIA is checking for it now

The federal Real ID deadline was May 7, and security personnel at Denver International Airport have plans in place to limit travel slowdowns during the transition.

A TSA spokesperson said passengers without a REAL ID or accepted form of identification will be filtered into a different area for possible additional screening. General security delays are not expected.

TSA estimates 81% of passengers nationwide are up to date with the federal law. Gov. Polis’s office says 96% of state-issued IDs are compliant. If you don’t have your REAL ID, a passport, permanent resident card or certain employment-related documents are acceptable.

Rideshare safety bill headed to Gov. Polis’ desk

Steve Gadomski / Adobe Stock The Colorado State Capitol, where multiple bills are now in the hands of Gov. Polis.

Colorado lawmakers passed a measure this week meant to make Uber and Lyft rides safer. The bill is now headed to Gov. Polis, but it’s unclear whether he will sign it.

Rideshare companies oppose the bill, and Uber has threatened to pull out of Colorado if it becomes law. Polis said he wants to make sure the company continues to operate here.

If the bill is signed into law, the measure would require drivers to record audio and video of every trip and for rideshare companies to reimburse drivers for that equipment. It would also prevent drivers from offering food and drink and give passengers the right to file lawsuits against drivers or companies rather than going through arbitration.

House Republicans approve public lands sales in passage of contentious energy budget

House Committee on Natural Resources Republicans

/ Flickr Rep. Mark Amodei (R-Nev.) introduced an amendment to the House Natural Resources Committee budget reconciliation package for the sale or exchange of hundreds of thousands of acres of public lands in Nevada and Utah.

A federal committee overseeing public lands passed its section of a big budget package in the early hours of May 7, which included a last-minute measure to sell some federal lands in Nevada and Utah for housing. Reps. Mark Amodei (R-Nev.) and Celeste Maloy (R-Utah) introduced the amendment to the House Natural Resources Committee’s budget reconciliation bill. The 33-page plan sparked fury from Democrats. It came at the eleventh hour of a 13-hour hearing. Rep. Jeff Hurd (R-Colorado) was the only Republican to vote against the amendment.

Colorado unveils statewide property tax resource

Colorado has a new property tax map to help residents understand tax history statewide. The online tool pulls together local data so users can see property valuations, tax jurisdictions, and mill levies by county. State officials say they wanted to make it easier for residents to estimate property taxes based on available data.

Everything displayed on the map is from 2023. You should contact your county assessor directly for the most up-to-date tax information.

Polis inks new deal with Union Pacific to launch Denver-to-Yampa rail line

Passenger train service between Denver and the Yampa Valley is closer to leaving the station. Gov. Polis and Union Pacific signed a deal May 5 that allows for round-trip rail service from Union Station to the mountains. The deal would permit up to three trips a day. In return, the state will allow Union Pacific to continue running freight trains through the Moffat Tunnel. The 25-year agreement replaces a nearly century-old contract between the railroad and the state.

Polis said the new passenger trains will start next year with trips to Granby. Future stops are planned in Steamboat Springs, Hayden and Craig.

A dry winter on the Colorado River has big reservoirs on track for trouble

Alex Hager / KUNC Skiers descend Arapahoe Basin Ski Area in Colorado on May 4, 2025. Snowpack across the mountains that supply the Colorado River is far below normal for this time of year. Forecasts call for 55% of average runoff into Lake Powell, the nation's second-largest reservoir.

Snow totals in many of the mountain ranges that feed the Colorado River are down about half of what they normally are this time of year. Inflows to Lake Powell, the nation’s second largest reservoir, are expected to be 55% of average this year, according to federal data released this week. If forecasts hold true, 2025 would see the third-lowest amount of water added to Lake Powell in the past decade.

Lake Powell is unlikely to drop low enough to lose hydropower capabilities this summer, but the dry spring is making that more likely to happen in 2026.

Greeley greenlights Lind’s Cascadia proposal

The Greeley City Council gave final approval Tuesday to a plan to finance the ambitious Cascadia development. The plan passed by a 5-2 vote. A few council members questioned the city's financial risk in the project. Greeley is on the hook for $115 million to help jumpstart work on the development.

Cascadia was pitched by developer Martin Lind as a transformational catalyst for West Greeley. It includes a new hockey arena to house the Colorado Eagles, a water park, conference center, and hotel. The project was already granted initial approval by the city last month.

Preschool report shows higher enrollment, lower performance

Ann Schimke / Chalkbeat A boy plays at the recently renovated Y Academy Preschool in southwest Denver, one of hundreds of Colorado preschools that will offer universal preschool in the fall.



A new report shows Colorado’s universal preschool program has increased the number of 4-year-olds in school. However, it found the program’s expansion led to a decline in the quality of the state’s preschools.

The report from the National Institute for Early Education Research shows that 70% of eligible children are enrolled in the program. According to Chalkbeat , the state now ranks third for overall preschool attendance. But many of the schools are missing benchmarks that include class size and teacher training.

The state created new rules to improve the program back in 2023, but implementation has been repeatedly delayed.

Fort Collins lab faces animal welfare citations, protestors

An animal research lab in Fort Collins has been cited for multiple federal animal welfare violations. Red Beast Enterprises was inspected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in February. The lab in east Fort Collins is also known as High Quality Research.

A USDA report found inadequate veterinary care and unsafe conditions. Animals at the facility were sick and not being treated. There were also missing medical records and gaps in care. The USDA report did not list any fines or disciplinary actions.

According to PETA , Colorado State University is one of the lab's clients. PETA's initial complaint prompted the federal investigation. Protesters gathered outside the lab on May 7.

Shiffrin signs on as co-owner of Denver NWSL franchise

Populous/Denver NWSL An artist’s rendering shows the stadium and recreational district for Denver’s new NWSL franchise located at Santa Fe Yards, which is at the intersection of Broadway and Interstate 25 in Denver.

Colorado's Mikaela Shiffrin has joined Denver’s new professional women’s soccer club ownership group. The ski legend is the latest high-profile investor to back the city’s NWSL franchise. The yet-to-be-named team will play their first games in 2026 at a temporary stadium in Centennial.

Shiffrin is a two-time Olympic champion and one of the most decorated alpine skiers in history. She said her involvement with Denver NWSL was based on helping women’s sports grow.