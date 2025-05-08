-
From lawmakers to Catholic followers, many had a reaction to the news of Pope Leo.
Robert Prevost was brought to the Vatican in 2023 by Pope Francis as the powerful head of the office that vets bishop nominations, one of the most important jobs in the Catholic Church. On Thursday, he ascended to become Pope Leo XIV — the first American pontiff.