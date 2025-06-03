© 2025
Summit County Rescue Group is receiving a record number of SOS calls in the backcountry

KUNC | By Nikole Robinson Carroll
Published June 3, 2025 at 6:15 PM MDT
Seven people dot a snow-covered hill, practicing scaling the hill with climbing and pulley equipment. Resorts and businesses lie in the background.
1 of 3  — 20250412_121547.jpg
Volunteers train for missions with Summit County Rescue Group. The nonprofit is taking a higher-than-usual volume of calls in 2025.
Summit County Rescue Group
Two rescue volunteers practice using climbing equipment for a cliffside rescue. They are connected to lines anchored in the rock.
2 of 3  — 20250524_104015.jpg
Volunteers train for missions with Summit County Rescue Group. The nonprofit is taking a higher-than-usual volume of calls in 2025.
A group in winter weather gear uses a sled to practice transporting someone who's injured through the snow.
3 of 3  — 20250403_191318.jpg
Volunteers train for missions with Summit County Rescue Group. The nonprofit is taking a higher-than-usual volume of calls in 2025.
Summit County Rescue Group

A Colorado backcountry rescue organization has seen a significant increase in SOS calls this year.

Summit County Rescue Group is reporting 10 to15% more calls than it gets in a typical year. It’s had at least 75 so far in 2025.

Mission Coordinator Ben Butler said while the weather is warming up at lower elevations, winter gear is still needed in remote mountain areas. Snow won't melt fully there until mid-summer.

Butler also urges people to keep personal flotation devices and warm clothing on hand if they're headed to rivers and streams as spring runoff makes water recreation more risky.

“Just a very shallow river can be really dangerous and could sweep folks away," Butler told KUNC. "The water this time of year can be really cold and it could be a big shock to the system.”

The Summit County Rescue Group was incorporated as the sixth mountain rescue team in Colorado in the 1970s. It is an all-volunteer nonprofit group that operates under the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

The group's services are free, but Butler encourages calling 911 for assistance first.
News Summit CountySearch and Rescue
Nikole Robinson Carroll
As a reporter and host for KUNC, I follow the local stories of the day while also guiding KUNC listeners through NPR's wider-scope coverage. It's an honor and a privilege to help our audience start their day informed and entertained.
